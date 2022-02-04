As a self-described “Mom. Democrat. Problem Solver. Community Organizer,” Virginia State Sen. Jennifer Boysko is ostensibly looking out for her constituents’ best interests, and for the best interests of all Virginians, really.

For the record, here is what being a mom, Democrat, problem solving-solving, community-organizing Virginia state senator actually looks like:

Screenshotted for posterity:

Looks like a great time was had by all!

Except, maybe, for the parents these people are supposed to be working for. And for those parents’ kids, who are still being told by the people in this picture to wear masks all the time.

Were you holding your breath? — Elias Korpela (@eliasjkorpela) February 4, 2022

Hard to hold your breath while you’re eating and drinking and partying.

"mask mandates for thee but not for me!" — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 4, 2022

I don't see any masks being worn! Rules for thee not for me right? — Mike Skinner (@MikeSki79884916) February 4, 2022

We hope that Boysko and Pals at least got a nice dinner on the dime of the taxpayers they’re working so hard to screw over.

Ah yes, the local nomenklatura enjoying a mask-free night of fun while children — who're at essentially zero risk — are muzzled 40 hours per week. Kids sacrifice while adults live it up in blue northern Virginia. @JGunlock @AsraNomani @IWN @IWV https://t.co/rdpiXF4pmd — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) February 4, 2022

We don’t know about you, but we’ve definitely lost our appetite.

Can we stop mask mandates in Fairfax schools now? https://t.co/5E0q3azb1m — RBe (@RBPundit) February 4, 2022

Look at all these maskless jackholes. https://t.co/lLmT3W0kNl — LOCO Conservative (@loudoun_con) February 4, 2022

These jackasses are laughing in the faces of the kids & parents they’re imposing mask mandates on. “Do as you’re told, powerless masses!” https://t.co/hoVlYrGYfV — Stars and Stripes (@StarznStrypz) February 4, 2022

My god the lack of self awareness to post this is mind boggling — Geoff Keller (@kellerg2) February 4, 2022

So glad these people are having a blast, living a normal life. Now, give the school kids the same normalcy! https://t.co/bdt9EfiHNk — Phil Holloway™ ⚖️ ✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 4, 2022

That’d be nice, wouldn’t it? But you do realize that you’re asking them to back off and give the people some control over their own lives, and Boysko et al. will be damned if they let that happen.

Nice to know while you support students being masked 7 hrs a day in order to attend school, you and your friends can some me time, unmasked, at a sports bar. Tell us again this about health and not control lol https://t.co/QUrwEhkOXn — TeeNova (@toni_novakowski) February 4, 2022

These authoritarian, hypocritical Dems could suddenly see the light and realize that it’s wrong to expect the public to follow stupid rules they themselves don’t follow. But let’s face it: they already know what they’re doing and they know it’s wrong.

Which means the only real way to solve this problem is to vote them the hell out and make sure they’re never in a position of authority ever again.

Loudoun and Fairfax Counties are currently suspending students who don't wear masks, or going after them for "trespassing" if they refuse to wear them on school grounds. These people shouldn't have one ounce of power. https://t.co/ZIaPGEaRkP — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 4, 2022

