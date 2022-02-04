As a self-described “Mom. Democrat. Problem Solver. Community Organizer,” Virginia State Sen. Jennifer Boysko is ostensibly looking out for her constituents’ best interests, and for the best interests of all Virginians, really.

For the record, here is what being a mom, Democrat, problem solving-solving, community-organizing Virginia state senator actually looks like:

Screenshotted for posterity:

Looks like a great time was had by all!

Except, maybe, for the parents these people are supposed to be working for. And for those parents’ kids, who are still being told by the people in this picture to wear masks all the time.

Hard to hold your breath while you’re eating and drinking and partying.

We hope that Boysko and Pals at least got a nice dinner on the dime of the taxpayers they’re working so hard to screw over.

We don’t know about you, but we’ve definitely lost our appetite.

That’d be nice, wouldn’t it? But you do realize that you’re asking them to back off and give the people some control over their own lives, and Boysko et al. will be damned if they let that happen.

These authoritarian, hypocritical Dems could suddenly see the light and realize that it’s wrong to expect the public to follow stupid rules they themselves don’t follow. But let’s face it: they already know what they’re doing and they know it’s wrong.

Which means the only real way to solve this problem is to vote them the hell out and make sure they’re never in a position of authority ever again.

