As Twitchy reported earlier, dear reader, AC Cordoza, the only Black GOP legislator in the House, was denied when he sought to join the Virginia Black Caucus. Senator Louise Lucas subtweeted some nonsense out that was supposedly about how he mistreats his staff (she did not include his name or the name of the person who supposedly sent her the email), but we all know she was referring to Cordoza.

Instead of just admitting she snubbed him because he’s a Republican.

Super tolerant, right?

Luckily, the amazing, brilliant, takes-no-sh*t Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears stepped up to mock the Virginia Black Caucus for their treatment of Cordoza; she really made them all look like a bunch of a-holes:

We're trying to start a new caucus. Name suggestions?

The You're Not Black Enough Caucus

The No More Division Caucus

The Welcome Caucus

The Let's Do Away With Caucuses Caucus

The FRIEND Caucus #Virginia #inclusion #everforward https://t.co/3q0cShRFZT — Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) February 4, 2022

These all sound better already.

The, ‘No More Division Caucus’ would go a long way in fixing the mess Northam and Democrats made of Virginia, just sayin’.

She continued:

The We Shall Overcome Caucus

The I Can't Believe They Didn't Accept Me Caucus

The Watch the Trolls Come Out Caucus

The Tear Down This Wall Caucus

The Becky With The Good Hair Caucus — Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) February 4, 2022

Becky With The Good Hair Caucus … HA HA HA HA

Hooboy.

We love our VA Lt Gov Winsome Sears ❤️🇺🇲 — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) February 4, 2022

Yes.

Yes, we do.

She stands up to the bullies.

For the love of God and the future of our imperfect but trying hard nation, "The No More Division Caucus" — Steel Chicken (@FredSan37316166) February 4, 2022

Content of Character Caucus — Jay Kansara (@jpkansara) February 4, 2022

Wouldn’t that be refreshing?

