Stacey Abrams sitting on the floor, unmasked, surrounded by a bunch of masked children is not a great look.

Now, you’d think this would have occurred to her or Dr. Holly Brookins BEFORE posting it to social media because it definitely says, ‘Rules for thee (as in very small children who shouldn’t be masked in the first place), but not for me.’ And fair, Democrats do this a lot but it’s wearing thin.

Even with their own supporters.

And that’s probably why they really deleted them:

Hi @staceyabrams and @hmbrookins, why did both of you delete these tweets? pic.twitter.com/6rdmT2iHIj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2022

Pretty damn tone-deaf.

They all are.

Especially the principal who not only deleted her tweet, but her account as well:

The principal who tweeted the photos deleted her account LOL pic.twitter.com/Eah1UG7mOt — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2022

Awful.

Yet another picture of an unmasked Democrat surrounded by masked children. This is at a Decatur, Georgia elementary school, where they have a district-wide mask mandate. #gapol #UnmaskOurKids https://t.co/36NRJkNmhV pic.twitter.com/GU7DgL2nIA — Kelley K 😀 * covid-georgia.com (@KelleyKga) February 5, 2022

The GOP must use this pic of Stacey in EVERY ad this campaign season, seriously.

If "Rules for thee but not for me" was a person — Uncle Jamal (@Gods_WarPlan) February 6, 2022

Only Stacey is NOT wearing a Mask. Pathetic — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 6, 2022

I bet she was holding her breath the whole time. 🙄 — MNprime (@Lux_Unit) February 6, 2022

There ya’ go!

***

