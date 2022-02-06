Could Don Winslow be any more smug and unbearable?

That is of course a facetious question because we all know he absolutely could be.

But this was pretty awful even for the guy who’s so ashamed of being bald that he crops off the top of his head in his avatar.

Seems he didn’t like The Rock defending Rogan …

Dear @TheRock, You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 4, 2022

The Rock is of course, Dwayne Johnson.

Who really shouldn’t have engaged with Winslow because there is no winning here but he did:

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

Ugh, what happened to The People’s Champ? Hollywood, that’s what happened.

And c’mon, Don might want to take a look at his own work before complaining about anyone ELSE using the n-word. Just sayin’.

Hi Dwayne, Were you aware of how much @donwinslow has used the N word in his work when you wrote this? If not, please read this thread and become educated:https://t.co/SjUiPViqFh Maybe there is a lesson in there for you… (The only way to win is not to play this game) https://t.co/LuE0xKzQA9 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 6, 2022

Let’s hope there is a lesson but we’re not counting on it.

1/

So, @donwinslow tried to get @joerogan cancelled for saying the N-word. It turns out that in his books Don winslow has used the n-word a lot… and I mean a **LOT** So here is a **VERY** long thread of times Don Winslow has used the N-word in his books. https://t.co/W0yNoktfqZ pic.twitter.com/lKpIORkx2Z — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

2/

From his book the force pic.twitter.com/abpLOrPcne — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

3/

To force continued pic.twitter.com/1a9Uy5MGqC — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

4/

The Force continued pic.twitter.com/1dhah8NYUn — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

5/

The Force continued pic.twitter.com/4sWZUqBhH7 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

6/

From his book "Savages" pic.twitter.com/4Y7mznYfYU — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

7/

From The Gentlemen's Hour pic.twitter.com/ASdW5ZrQxF — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Wow, he uses it a lot.

Oh, and there’s more:

8/

The Gentlemen's Hour Continued pic.twitter.com/9oPz1DDN3V — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

9/

From Way Down on the High Lonely pic.twitter.com/IKvymti6iM — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

10/

Way Down on the High Lonely continued pic.twitter.com/7ZxFypDGII — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

11/

Way Down on the High Lonely continued pic.twitter.com/CcixpxahBL — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

It’s almost as if this guy can’t write a book without using the n-word.

Heh.

There’s still more.

12/

Way Down on the High Lonely continued pic.twitter.com/mKe0YJFO8f — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

13/

From The Border pic.twitter.com/Z58MZeoL2t — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

14/

The Border continued pic.twitter.com/HrZ1Yur8Fs — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

15/

The Border continued pic.twitter.com/wDqyCaQ0GL — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Hey, we get it, authors have been using that horrible word in their writing for years and years.

Just look at Stephen King if you don’t believe us.

But the issue here is Don is more than willing to cancel Joe Rogan for using the word in his craft when Don himself has been using it a lot. It’s hypocrisy of the highest order, really. And Twitter responded to Don as such:

The idea had Rogan is racist is far fetched. You don't like him, that's fair enough. But taking stuff out of context and smearing someone as a racist is not fair. But I guess that's what you guys do all the time… — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) February 6, 2022

Hey liar, he used it in quotes. How about your books? How about calling a former First Lady a prostitute, you bag of sh¡t misogynist? — Professor Nathan Explosion 👨🏻‍🔬 #brutal (@N3S73) February 6, 2022

Have you ever heard Joe Biden speak about Black Americans? https://t.co/o4SJ5nmT9s — Maze (@mazemoore) February 6, 2022

Oof.

You do realize this thread represents more eyeballs on his work than at any other point in his career, right? — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) February 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is the part where Simon and Schuster stops publishing him now, right? That’s how this works?

That’s what they’ve all been trying to do with Rogan and Spotify … just sayin’.

***

