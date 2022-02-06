Could Don Winslow be any more smug and unbearable?

That is of course a facetious question because we all know he absolutely could be.

But this was pretty awful even for the guy who’s so ashamed of being bald that he crops off the top of his head in his avatar.

Seems he didn’t like The Rock defending Rogan …

The Rock is of course, Dwayne Johnson.

Who really shouldn’t have engaged with Winslow because there is no winning here but he did:

Ugh, what happened to The People’s Champ? Hollywood, that’s what happened.

And c’mon, Don might want to take a look at his own work before complaining about anyone ELSE using the n-word. Just sayin’.

Let’s hope there is a lesson but we’re not counting on it.

Trending

Wow, he uses it a lot.

Oh, and there’s more:

It’s almost as if this guy can’t write a book without using the n-word.

Heh.

There’s still more.

Hey, we get it, authors have been using that horrible word in their writing for years and years.

Just look at Stephen King if you don’t believe us.

But the issue here is Don is more than willing to cancel Joe Rogan for using the word in his craft when Don himself has been using it a lot. It’s hypocrisy of the highest order, really. And Twitter responded to Don as such:

Oof.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is the part where Simon and Schuster stops publishing him now, right? That’s how this works?

That’s what they’ve all been trying to do with Rogan and Spotify … just sayin’.

***

Related:

Truth HURTS, eh Jimmy? Glenn Greenwald DROPS Jim Acosta in just 1 BRUTALLY honest tweet for trying to bully Meghan McCain

‘KEEP digging’: Dem VA state senator caught maskless with other authoritarians forcing masks on kids responds smugly to criticism (screenshot)

The ‘You’re Not Black Enough’ Caucus: Winsome Earle-Sears OWNS @VABlackCaucus and Dems for blocking ONLY Black GOP legislator from joining

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Don WinslowDwayne JohnsonJoe RoganN-wordthe rock

Recommended Twitchy Video