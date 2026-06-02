James Talarico’s Church Funds Trans Summer Camp and Travel for Out-of-State Abortions

You, of course, remember "White Dudes for Harris." They even put out an ad with men standing by their pickup trucks and sitting on their tractors, telling us how great Kamala Harris was. This would certainly win over Midwestern men, if the pick of Gov. Tim Walz for vice president didn't exactly work.

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Well, here's YouTuber Texas Paul in his cowboy hat to tell you that Texas Senate candidate James Talarico terrifies Republicans because he's the real deal. He's not one of those weird guys who wear a crucifix and carry a Bible as a fashion statement. He is a wash-the-feet, feed-the-poor, real Christian. And this is coming from an atheist who doesn't believe in your sky wizard.

James Talarico walks the walk and that’s what scares all the fake Christians. He’s the genuine article. pic.twitter.com/nqIYz1qVVp — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) May 30, 2026

There’s an entire economic ecosystem of ugly fat people with southern accents saying Progressive things in a cowboy hat so that haute urban bourgeoisie leftists can convince themselves they’re on the side of the common man. This one got invited to the White House under Biden! https://t.co/iWSrJUVM3M — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 1, 2026

"Men in White Cowboy Hats for Talarico"?

A lot of people would say it's a waste for Talarico to carry around a Bible, since he doesn't seem to care what's written in it. The Daily Wire reports that Talarico's church financially supports a trans summer camp and out-of-state travel for abortions.

NEW: James Talarico’s church takes a portion of its money to support a variety of woke initiatives, including a group that puts on a trans summer camp and out-of-state travel for abortionshttps://t.co/fEXFjHD00D — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 1, 2026

Leif Le Mahieu reports for The Daily Wire:

At the Texas church where the Democrat senate hopeful preaches sermons on the need for abortion in the “trans community,” church funds are sent not only to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, but also to radical organizations that pay to help facilitate out-of-state travel for women to kill their unborn babies, and an organization that runs a summer camp for transgender-identifying kids as young as 11. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the woke Austin church attended by Talarico, lists Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year, as one of the organizations that shares its “vision and goals for the world.” Through its Social Justice Committee, the church backs a project called “Field of Hope.” The project was created as a memorial for the AIDs epidemic, but now promotes a variety of other activist organizations. One such organization is the Lilith Fund, which provides money for Texans to travel out of state to kill their unborn babies. It also promotes a similar organization called Jane’s Due Process, which says it provides “abortion and practical support funding for young people under 18 traveling out of Texas for abortion care.” This means it openly funds teenagers looking to leave Texas for abortions.

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And those are just a couple of examples of groups the church supports financially.

The ads on this are going to be brutal. https://t.co/TQDPokskHf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2026

Texas values, if Texas was a blue shithole. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 2, 2026

Not sure we can really call that a church right?



A political outpost for the left, sure. But a church? Nah — Jack Diven (@JackDiven) June 1, 2026

Trans camps and abortions for Texas, from the “God is nonbinary” guy. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) June 2, 2026

This is a Presbyterian church.



The progressive infiltration of the US Protestant churches is a disaster. — KatsyTheremin (@KatsyTheremin) June 2, 2026

Wow That is open minded. Their church is so broad do you think they may even try Christianity one day? — Andrew Wilson (@AndrewWilsonLM) June 1, 2026

This is a typical church in the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination, which has been hemorrhaging members for decades. — One Thing Needful (@lastdays_really) June 2, 2026

The PCUSA is essentially just another grifting NGO and has been for at least 30 years. Anyone still a member is just in on that grift of pretending they are Christian when they long ago went pure progressive political. — Boyd (@TheBoydness) June 2, 2026

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It's not a church. It's a political activist organization.



What he "leads" has nothing to do with the Gospel of Jesus Christ or the God of the Bible. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) June 2, 2026

So more liberal cult than church. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) June 1, 2026

But Texas Paul says that he knows a lot of Christians, and Talarico is the real deal.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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