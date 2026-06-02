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James Talarico’s Church Funds Trans Summer Camp and Travel for Out-of-State Abortions

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 02, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

You, of course, remember "White Dudes for Harris." They even put out an ad with men standing by their pickup trucks and sitting on their tractors, telling us how great Kamala Harris was. This would certainly win over Midwestern men, if the pick of Gov. Tim Walz for vice president didn't exactly work.

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Well, here's YouTuber Texas Paul in his cowboy hat to tell you that Texas Senate candidate James Talarico terrifies Republicans because he's the real deal. He's not one of those weird guys who wear a crucifix and carry a Bible as a fashion statement. He is a wash-the-feet, feed-the-poor, real Christian. And this is coming from an atheist who doesn't believe in your sky wizard.

"Men in White Cowboy Hats for Talarico"?

A lot of people would say it's a waste for Talarico to carry around a Bible, since he doesn't seem to care what's written in it. The Daily Wire reports that Talarico's church financially supports a trans summer camp and out-of-state travel for abortions.

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Leif Le Mahieu reports for The Daily Wire:

At the Texas church where the Democrat senate hopeful preaches sermons on the need for abortion in the “trans community,” church funds are sent not only to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, but also to radical organizations that pay to help facilitate out-of-state travel for women to kill their unborn babies, and an organization that runs a summer camp for transgender-identifying kids as young as 11. 

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, the woke Austin church attended by Talarico, lists Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of hundreds of thousands of unborn babies every year, as one of the organizations that shares its “vision and goals for the world.”

Through its Social Justice Committee, the church backs a project called “Field of Hope.” The project was created as a memorial for the AIDs epidemic, but now promotes a variety of other activist organizations. One such organization is the Lilith Fund, which provides money for Texans to travel out of state to kill their unborn babies. 

It also promotes a similar organization called Jane’s Due Process, which says it provides “abortion and practical support funding for young people under 18 traveling out of Texas for abortion care.” This means it openly funds teenagers looking to leave Texas for abortions. 

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And those are just a couple of examples of groups the church supports financially.

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But Texas Paul says that he knows a lot of Christians, and Talarico is the real deal. 

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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