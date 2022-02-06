Awwww, the truckers protesting for freedom are making a lot of noise? We suppose if they were setting buildings on fire, assaulting innocent bystanders, and looting local businesses Paul Champ here would think it’s a peaceful protest.

What a nob:

Waaaaaaaaanh. Awww, poor Canadian.

Actually, user Oilfied Rando had the perfect response:

HAAAAAAAA.

Trending

And in this case, it really is.

***

Related:

WELP … LOL! Karma’s only a b*tch when you are first: Chris Wallace reportedly ‘irate’ that things SUCK at CNN annnd we can’t stop laughing

BUSTED! Stacey Abrams tries deleting tone-deaf pic of herself MASKLESS surrounded by MASKED children but Twitter ain’t having none of it

OOF: DEVASTATING thread shows the many, many, MANY times Don Winslow has used the n-word after he shamed ‘The Rock’ for defending Joe Rogan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CanadaOilfield RandoPaul ChampTruckers for Freedom

Recommended Twitchy Video