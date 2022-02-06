Awwww, the truckers protesting for freedom are making a lot of noise? We suppose if they were setting buildings on fire, assaulting innocent bystanders, and looting local businesses Paul Champ here would think it’s a peaceful protest.

What a nob:

Is this a peaceful protest? What if you lived here, and this was going on from early in the morning until late at night, how would you feel? #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/oIhVKCYjur — Paul Champ (@PaulChampLaw) February 5, 2022

Waaaaaaaaanh. Awww, poor Canadian.

Actually, user Oilfied Rando had the perfect response:

These are just temporary measures until we can stop the spread of fascism. We realize they may somewhat inconvenience you, but please remember that we’re all in this together. https://t.co/h2RxiFPthq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 6, 2022

HAAAAAAAA.

Probably like I did when I watched BLM marching through neighborhoods shining bright lights into windows & shouting into bullhorns for people to wake up. I just wouldn't be worried about damages or injuries to officers the next morning. — GeoBent the vaccine put me in the hospital (@Geobent) February 6, 2022

Maybe just flatten “the arc of history” that’s heading towards a one-Party dictatorship, you know!🤷🏻‍♂️ — Gravis Mushnick 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦🇫🇮🇯🇵🇫🇷 (@GravisMushnick) February 6, 2022

Just wear earplugs. Think of it like a mask, but for your ears. — Nalgas Güeras (@ImGoingInDry) February 5, 2022

God, I feel awful for you. Tell you what, I'll send some BLM and Antifa protesters to come burn down your city. That will show those unruly truckers. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) February 6, 2022

First world problems — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) February 6, 2022

Two weeks to stop the spread. — Terry_Jim. (@Terry_Jim) February 6, 2022

Don’t forget, it’s for the greater good. — Andrea (@AndreaW43164732) February 6, 2022

And in this case, it really is.

***

