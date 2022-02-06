As Twitchy readers know, Stacey Abrams tweeted a terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD picture of herself maskless sitting surrounded by masked children. She must have figured out the optics were HORRIFIC because she deleted it.

Heck, the principal who also tweeted it not only deleted her tweet but her entire account as well.

Welp, looks like Stacey decided to release a statement to try and fix some of the damage she did to her campaign with that tweet/delete. We especially like how she tries to make it about racism AND public health:

Wow.

Maybe it’s just us but pretty sure that statement is only going to make things way worse for ‘Governor Abrams’.

Heh.

Ouch.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Something like that.

It’s all she knows how to do.

***

