As Twitchy readers know, Stacey Abrams tweeted a terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD picture of herself maskless sitting surrounded by masked children. She must have figured out the optics were HORRIFIC because she deleted it.

Heck, the principal who also tweeted it not only deleted her tweet but her entire account as well.

Welp, looks like Stacey decided to release a statement to try and fix some of the damage she did to her campaign with that tweet/delete. We especially like how she tries to make it about racism AND public health:

BREAKING: Stacey Abrams posted this statement on Instagram in response to viral photo of her maskless in a classroom pic.twitter.com/ZvjqNpGJu5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2022

Wow.

Maybe it’s just us but pretty sure that statement is only going to make things way worse for ‘Governor Abrams’.

Heh.

Terry McAuliffe: *Loses a Biden +10 state. Stacey Abrams: "Hold my Burger." — AlekSkarlatosAFictionado2022🍊🇺🇸 (@Manchin_crat) February 6, 2022

Ouch.

So, @staceyabrams it's not shameful that you posted several pictures of you in front of dozens of masked up Children without a mask and then deleted them when you got your ass handed to you? # Unfit to lead! — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) February 6, 2022

Are we sure Stacey Abrams knows how to read? — Kyle Becker 🚚🚜🐎 (@kylenabecker) February 6, 2022

Also my foot hurts #relevance — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 6, 2022

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Racism. Got it. Well, at least she's consistent with her excuses. — Ryan of Hoth (@taurian76) February 6, 2022

But we were told that wearing a mask is a show of compassion. — sweetakin💙 (@sweetakin) February 6, 2022

So she’s maskless but it’s okay because of black history month 🤦‍♂️ — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 6, 2022

Something like that.

Swing and a miss Hun. pic.twitter.com/8DjGdDsDeV — David Eade (@david_eade) February 6, 2022

She is invoking Black History Month as a way to deflect criticism from the blatant hypocrisy. 😂😂😂 — Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) February 6, 2022

It’s all she knows how to do.

***

