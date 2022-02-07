Loudoun County Public Schools are just a disaster. From ‘transferring’ a rapist from school-to-school (where he raped again), to having school board members take part in building hate lists of parents opposed to CRT, to suing the governor to keep students’ faces covered, it’s a seriously crap district.

And considering it’s in one of the wealthiest counties in this COUNTRY, it says a lot about the state of public education and ain’t none of it any good. Time for school choice …

Especially when you see an email sent out to all principals like this one:

This was sent out by ⁦@LCPSOfficial⁩ to all Principals in Loudoun County this afternoon. And these people think they’re on the right side of science and history. . . pic.twitter.com/8jnUR01eWq — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 7, 2022

These people are in charge of SCHOOLS?! Insanity.

They want their schools run like prisons and for why? Because parents want to choose whether or not their kids’ faces are masked. It’s as if the villains keep doubling down to be even worse; and what’s most insane about all of this is THEY think they’re the good guys.

Stay Safe, fellow Totalitarians! — Zachary Preferred Pronouns (He, His Majesty) (@callmemaybe0111) February 7, 2022

This is insane! And John Clark is an arrogant, condescending, piece of work. LCPS response to parents has been miserable since he came on board. — Debbie (@Rose2Debbie) February 7, 2022

So we pay school taxes for our schools to act like dictators. These are our kids that we pay them to teach. These teachers screamed police reform when we need teacher reform. Stat! — 🇺🇸PhishieFromPhilly🇺🇸 (@Phishie_Philly) February 7, 2022

Absolutely the truth.

***

