As Twitchy readers know, a Tweep named Wokal Distance put together a thread pulling back the curtain on well-funded troll accounts MeidasTouch and PatriotTakes, showing how they seemed to have worked together to start this latest attack on Rogan.

Dave Portnoy also shared the thread and pointed out how this latest smear felt similar to those videos made to attack him.

Read the below thread on Rogan. All I knew is the Rogan propaganda videos felt similar to the videos made to attack me. So I went back and looked at the account that always resurfaced old out of context clips of ours and checked who followed it. Top 3 names are identical https://t.co/FmtpoUE73K pic.twitter.com/ypJI3YC8QC — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 6, 2022

Welp, Dave’s tweet upset Brett Meiselas (MeidasTouch co-founder) enough to claim they are just partners with PatriotTakes and that people are just mad and want to defend a guy who used the n-word.

So other than being partners they had nothing to do with it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

K.

It is stunning to this editor that people actually pay attention to this guy but nobody has ever accused the Left of being all that bright.

The funny thing about this is we have nothing to do with any of this other than being partners with PatriotTakes because we think they do great work, but that doesn’t stop the conspiracy theorists from going into overdrive. The lengths people go to defend a guy saying the N word. https://t.co/4M0zKGKFa9 — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) February 6, 2022

Why so sensitive, MeidasTouch?

Could it be this little nugget?

OOPS.

That's a direct hit. — Corvine (@Corvine_) February 7, 2022

Why is that address a shopping center? — alex (@freeUSnow) February 7, 2022

Is it just a coincidence that you and 'PatriotTakes' use the same UPS store for your mail delivery? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 7, 2022

'Dude, we're, like totally not connected to patriot Takes, other than being partners with them, raising money for them, telling people to go to their website, promoting their content, and stuff like that. I mean, totally no connection' — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 6, 2022

Yeah its just pure coincidence that @PatriotTakes

and @MeidasTouch use the same UPS store . PURE coincidence. Its odd how many coincidences we see when it comes to the Authoritarian Left. — Ed Carden (@EdCarden) February 7, 2022

We have absolutely nothing to do with them except being partners with them is an all time denial. — Tua Turndaballova (@TimsSunscreen1) February 6, 2022

So you have nothing to do with it besides being partners with the account that did it? So pretty much Portnoy nailed it spot on 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — JP (@Jdp227) February 6, 2022

Pretty much.

HA!

