It’s been a while since this editor last wrote about Larry The Cable Guy so his tweet meant for the ‘literally shaking crowd’ couldn’t have come at a better time.

So ponder that …

This country has so many week minded folks. People in 3rd world countries don’t get offended at words and podcasts because they’re to busy trying to find food, avoiding encephalitis and fleeing from genocidal dictatorships. So ponder that next time you’re “literally shaking.” — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 7, 2022

Larry nailed it.

As usual.

Spelling errors or not, the guts of the tweet are EXACTLY what so many people who are screeching, crying, complaining, b*tching and moaning about Joe Rogan’s podcast and every other single little thing they find to be a microaggression need to hear.

Or macroaggression.

Or whatever the Hell they call it now.

All day.

As for the spelling errors …

Larry! Spells encephalitis correctly! But misses ‘week minded’ 😂 They only can use their mind for a week. It’s weak as in feeble mate 🙏🌈✌️ — Jamie McAleny (@digitalplantpot) February 7, 2022

Using their mind for only a week actually works here but we get it.

And Larry responded:

Lol. The easy ones are the hardest! — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) February 7, 2022

Humble.

Love that about this guy.

A lot of people here are just sissified because they’ve had it so good, for so damn long they don’t even realize it. — Zatoichi (@Zatochi9) February 7, 2022

Sissified.

Fair enough.

***

