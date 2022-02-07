It’s been a while since this editor last wrote about Larry The Cable Guy so his tweet meant for the ‘literally shaking crowd’ couldn’t have come at a better time.

So ponder that …

Larry nailed it.

As usual.

Spelling errors or not, the guts of the tweet are EXACTLY what so many people who are screeching, crying, complaining, b*tching and moaning about Joe Rogan’s podcast and every other single little thing they find to be a microaggression need to hear.

Or macroaggression.

Or whatever the Hell they call it now.

Trending

All day.

As for the spelling errors …

Using their mind for only a week actually works here but we get it.

And Larry responded:

Humble.

Love that about this guy.

Sissified.

Fair enough.

***

