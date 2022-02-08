MSNBC is gonna MSNBC. We’ve said that before and we’ll say it again.

You know what, let’s say it again … just for gits and shiggles.

MSNBC IS GONNA MSNBC.

DefiantL’s was good enough to remind us all how MSNBC treated Gov. Youngkin when he moved to unmask kids in schools (WHITE DEVIL! TRUMP!) as we watched them lionize Gov. Murphy. In other words, when a Republican did it, that was BAD and super Trumpian, but when a Democrat does it (not three weeks later), it’s ‘the right step’.

Could they be any more blatant?

Sums up agenda driven media bias in one image. — Kabris (@KabrisLite) February 8, 2022

Don’t it?

So bad.

D polls must be looking absolutely terrible right now. — Dwight K Schrute (@DwightKSchruteA) February 8, 2022

Why are they not limping after this shot in the foot?😂 — Capricorn👁️‍🗨️ (@SoBoldOfYou) February 8, 2022

Because the few dozen people who actually watch MSNBC don’t really care if they’re biased. In fact, that’s WHY they watch it.

MSNBC — it's only bad when they do it, it's only good when we do it!!! — J.J. (@JJRCVIII) February 8, 2022

No surprise with this one… — Brian Carr (@carrman1971) February 8, 2022

Nope, not at all.

***

