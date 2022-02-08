This is so damn good.

We don’t even really have to say anything about it … he says it all.

Watch this message from an Angry Black Male:

And now a message from an Angry Black Male. #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/l4exqUiKUH — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) February 8, 2022

Very clever, woke.

We so adore Planet Tyrus.

Woke is broke 🤷‍♂️ — T (@jcmthe4th) February 8, 2022

@PlanetTyrus You always keep it 💯! You address issues directly w/ no ‘fancy dancing’ around the topics. Please continue to use your platform to bring truth to surface and using words to help us see past 1 side of an issue! Many blessings! — Kelly Farmer (@KellyFarmer825) February 8, 2022

This was E.X.C.E.L.L.E.N.T. I literally clapped out loud, thank you. — geomkts (@geomkts) February 8, 2022

This rocked my world. So good!! 🏆 So true. — Karina Austin (@mightyredmacaw) February 8, 2022

So good.

So true.

Yup, that about sums it up.

***

