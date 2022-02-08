Guess Biden decided Hunter needed something real to do for the administration.

Honest to GAWD, this editor thought the headline had to be from The Babylon Bee because WHOO DAWGIE, like Jim Hanson says here, we can’t make this crap up.

From the Free Beacon:

The Biden administration is set to fund the distribution of crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its plan to advance “racial equity.”

The $30 million grant program, which closed applications Monday and will begin in May, will provide funds to nonprofits and local governments to help make drug use safer for addicts. Included in the grant, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, are funds for “smoking kits/supplies.” A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and “any illicit substance.”

HHS said the kits aim to reduce the risk of infection when smoking substances with glass pipes, which can lead to infections through cuts and sores. Applicants for the grants are prioritized if they treat a majority of “underserved communities,” including African Americans and “LGBTQ+ persons,” as established under President Joe Biden’s executive order on “advancing racial equity.”

So it’s to help the LGBTQ community too?

No words for this.

Right?

Don’t take ivermectin but hey, here’s a crack pipe. Knock yourself out.

He’s doing it for Hunter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But it’s for racial equity and stuff!

DUDE.

Right?!

The optics couldn’t be worse if we were making up a joke.

In the name of racial equity.

Nope.

Always ask yourselves what the other hand is up to … or something.

Sheesh!

THERE it is. Hunter finally has a real job.

***

