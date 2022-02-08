Guess Biden decided Hunter needed something real to do for the administration.

Honest to GAWD, this editor thought the headline had to be from The Babylon Bee because WHOO DAWGIE, like Jim Hanson says here, we can’t make this crap up.

The Biden Mob sucks so badly We couldn't even make up stuff worse than they dohttps://t.co/sp5ax1twYg — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 7, 2022

From the Free Beacon:

The Biden administration is set to fund the distribution of crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its plan to advance “racial equity.” The $30 million grant program, which closed applications Monday and will begin in May, will provide funds to nonprofits and local governments to help make drug use safer for addicts. Included in the grant, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, are funds for “smoking kits/supplies.” A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and “any illicit substance.” HHS said the kits aim to reduce the risk of infection when smoking substances with glass pipes, which can lead to infections through cuts and sores. Applicants for the grants are prioritized if they treat a majority of “underserved communities,” including African Americans and “LGBTQ+ persons,” as established under President Joe Biden’s executive order on “advancing racial equity.”

So it’s to help the LGBTQ community too?

No words for this.

Sooo… the Biden administration will spend $30 million on crack pipes… but at the same time tells everyone ivermectin is dangerous… got it. — Tim Young 🚛 (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 8, 2022

Right?

Don’t take ivermectin but hey, here’s a crack pipe. Knock yourself out.

The Hunter plan… "The Biden administration is set to fund the distribution of crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its plan to advance "racial equity." "Applicants for the grants are prioritized if they treat a majority of "underserved communities," https://t.co/Jhk84ViVTV — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) February 7, 2022

He’s doing it for Hunter.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

President Trump offered Black America the Platinum Plan and the First Step Act. Joe Biden is offering them crack pipes.🤷🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 8, 2022

But it’s for racial equity and stuff!

Is Hunter Biden going to be the head of the new “crack pipe handout” program? — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) February 8, 2022

Joe Biden is handing out crack pipes to help "racial equity"…during Black History Month. No I'm not joking. No I'm not lying. This is what he thinks of our community. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) February 8, 2022

DUDE.

Right?!

The optics couldn’t be worse if we were making up a joke.

Wait, what⁉️ Biden is buying crack pipes for addicts with taxpayer money because “racial equity.” $30 million will to go providing “smoking kits” in certain communities. pic.twitter.com/qpNdWtARGM — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 8, 2022

In the name of racial equity.

Biden is sending free meth & crack pipes to minority communities in the name of ‘racial equity’ There is no end in sight for this lunacy https://t.co/RLv6cAuLCt pic.twitter.com/WdlzOojkdF — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2022

Nope.

Is anyone in the White House briefing room going to ask Psaki why we're paying $30 MILLION for Biden's new crack pipe distribution program in the name of "racial equity?" Or are we just going to keep yapping about dumb masks that never worked and should have never been a thing? — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 7, 2022

Always ask yourselves what the other hand is up to … or something.

As violent crime surges, the Biden plan is… government-funded crack pipe distribution pic.twitter.com/ZhDG0DjSva — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2022

I can’t believe my free crack pipes still haven’t arrived. Thanks, Biden. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 8, 2022

Sheesh!

Last week, Biden talked about being tough on crime. This week, the Biden Admin announced funds for crack pipe distribution to "advance racial equity." pic.twitter.com/cnSazcL8bA — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 7, 2022

Is Hunter going to be the Biden regime’s new crack pipe Czar? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 8, 2022

THERE it is. Hunter finally has a real job.

***

Related:

‘CAUGHT THEM in the act’: Vocal critic of Nancy Pelosi and Jan 6 COM Rep. Troy Nehls shares terrifying thread about Capitol Police investigating his office

‘Stop using us African Americans to do your dirty work’: Greg Gutfeld shares ‘message from an Angry Black Male’ and HOT DAMN (watch)

Just a GARBAGE site: Drew Holden LEVELS Gawker in short but (not) sweet thread for trying to bully Kyrsten Sinema with her SSN

Recommended Twitchy Video