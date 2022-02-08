It’s official, we all need a friend like Tim Dillon.

This is so great.

Sounds like a reporter from The Boston Globe reached out to Tim to talk about Joe Rogan, since they’re pals and stuff. We especially like how friendly and laid back ol’ Mark is in his email asking to talk about Joe.

Tim’s response is simply perfection.

‘Joe was killed last year with most other celebrities and politicians. What you’re seeing now is a body double.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And now we see why Tim is Joe’s pal. LOL

Told you, this is damn good.

Wonder if Mark bothered to write back?

