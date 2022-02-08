It’s official, we all need a friend like Tim Dillon.

This is so great.

Sounds like a reporter from The Boston Globe reached out to Tim to talk about Joe Rogan, since they’re pals and stuff. We especially like how friendly and laid back ol’ Mark is in his email asking to talk about Joe.

Tim’s response is simply perfection.

I respect the press. pic.twitter.com/kmIy0UX4Bc — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 8, 2022

‘Joe was killed last year with most other celebrities and politicians. What you’re seeing now is a body double.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And now we see why Tim is Joe’s pal. LOL

Told you, this is damn good.

Wonder if Mark bothered to write back?

Sound response 😂 You also could ask them to identify the 'harm' inflicted by any single podcast. Can they ID any person harmed? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 8, 2022

As Rogan said “this man, who is a National Treasure, must be protected at all costs” — Andrew Nutting (@NuttingAndrew) February 8, 2022

The "Thank God" is the perfect touch to that reply. — Regs (@r3gulations) February 8, 2022

True story.

You’re the GOAT — Mels Bells 🚛 👍 (@HoneyBadger_AF) February 8, 2022

Really brings me back to Spring 2020 vibes — Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) February 8, 2022

You are a national treasure sir — Sam Sawyer (@SamSawyer14) February 8, 2022

Indeed.

***

Related:

‘Dressed like the Village People?!’ Capitol Police release statement about WHY they ‘investigated’ Rep. Troy Nehl’s office but ain’t NOBODY buyin’ it

‘Biden sucks SO BAD we can’t make this stuff UP’: Biden admin to hand out free crack pipes to advance ‘racial equity’ … during Black History Month

‘CAUGHT THEM in the act’: Vocal critic of Nancy Pelosi and Jan 6 COM Rep. Troy Nehls shares terrifying thread about Capitol Police investigating his office

Recommended Twitchy Video