Maybe Liz Cheney should just run as a Democrat. She still won’t win in Wyoming but at least she’d be away from ‘the crazies’.

Oh dear: Liz Cheney Snubs Voters To Mingle With Reporters Instead, Calling Constituents ‘Crazies’ https://t.co/yARMdb019B — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 10, 2022

From The Federalist:

Cheney’s campaign, which has made an ongoing feud with former President Donald Trump and his supporters the hallmark of her tenure in the lower chamber, is funded in part by the same blue-dollar donors who bankrolled the Lincoln Project. The incumbent congresswoman is also holding East Coast fundraisers with similarly prominent NeverTrump crusaders including Mitt Romney, a Republican senator from Utah. “I’m not going to convince the crazies and I reject the crazies,” Cheney told the Times Saturday while she gathered with reporters instead of grassroots supporters 230 miles away. “I reject the notion that somehow we don’t have to abide by the rule of law. And the people right now who are in the leadership of our state party, I’m not trying to get their support because they’ve abandoned the Constitution.”

The crazies.

Alrighty then.

Is Liz saying only ‘crazies’ are tired of her giving the Left ammunition to attack and hate on them? Does it make a Wyomingite crazy for being angry with her targeting Trump while ignoring what the people she is supposed to represent want?

It’s as if she doesn’t want to get reelected at this point.

Those… people. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 10, 2022

More evidence she's an elitist. Started with her throwing her lot in against Trump and with the Dems.

It's no wonder the Wyoming Republicans disavowed her. — Stuff your political "correctness"! (@PALucier) February 10, 2022

There’s a bumper sticker: “Vote for Me. I think You’re Cray-Cray!” — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) February 10, 2022

Elitist out of touch deep state politician…she proves it every day. — T.L Ryon🙋🏻 (@TLRyon) February 10, 2022

CNN or MSNBC…which one which working for next January? — Rob (@Go_Rinto) February 10, 2022

Why not both?

When you think everyone else is crazy, you might be the problem. — Buford T Justice (@Dawg38_18) February 10, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

