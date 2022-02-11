We almost can’t watch this video of a middle schooler who was locked in a school closet in Elgin, IL for not wearing a mask.

As most states do, Illinois has a law against restraint and seclusion in their schools, and gosh, golly, gee, this seems like seclusion to us.

Watch this:

Please let me out.

Awful.

Locking a middle school student up over a MASK?! Are they HIGH?!

Same district.

Locked in a closet.

Yeah, there’s a problem here.

Yup.

And they have their own unions to thanks for that.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

