We almost can’t watch this video of a middle schooler who was locked in a school closet in Elgin, IL for not wearing a mask.
As most states do, Illinois has a law against restraint and seclusion in their schools, and gosh, golly, gee, this seems like seclusion to us.
Watch this:
“Please let me out.” A Middle school student in Elgin, IL was locked in a room for not wearing a mask despite Illinois being mask optional pic.twitter.com/m3hdWN3HnP
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022
Please let me out.
Awful.
Locking a middle school student up over a MASK?! Are they HIGH?!
Hey @sdu46, I hope you get sued into the ground.
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022
Here’s another video in this same district of a kid being locked up for not wearing a mask: pic.twitter.com/VCB0WS2P3u
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022
Same district.
Locked in a closet.
Yeah, there’s a problem here.
F this. We're in felony territory here.
These a$sholes need to be held personally accountable for their actions.
I'm talking monetary damages and prison time.
— American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) February 11, 2022
Yup.
I'm pretty sure that's false imprisonment. If so, that's a felony in a lot of places. That kid is about to get paid.
— Chad Damn Harding (@chadspants) February 11, 2022
Actually, it is probably multiple fire code violations. Schools are not prisons.
— FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) February 11, 2022
Child abuse is the elixir for Democratic Party faithful
I guess it makes sense given that aborting babies has been such a key source of joy for them for decades.
— Here Is Publius the Arsehole (@hereispublius) February 11, 2022
OMG, I am so glad you posted school. I'm home now and have been searching that vid…blowing it up to find a name. Also, it hasn't to the best of my knowledge been reported on anywhere re: news outlets
— Nope! (@Nope58625475) February 11, 2022
Everyone needs to understand that schoolteachers have always been this way. You are only seeing a small portion of it now because of the internet.
— William Black (@fear_is_useless) February 11, 2022
I don’t think there is a group of professionals that came out looking worse during this pandemic than teachers.
— Tony Rock 🇺🇸 (@Tony_Rock01) February 11, 2022
And they have their own unions to thanks for that.
Sorry, not sorry.
