We almost can’t watch this video of a middle schooler who was locked in a school closet in Elgin, IL for not wearing a mask.

As most states do, Illinois has a law against restraint and seclusion in their schools, and gosh, golly, gee, this seems like seclusion to us.

Watch this:

“Please let me out.” A Middle school student in Elgin, IL was locked in a room for not wearing a mask despite Illinois being mask optional pic.twitter.com/m3hdWN3HnP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022

Please let me out.

Awful.

Locking a middle school student up over a MASK?! Are they HIGH?!

Hey @sdu46, I hope you get sued into the ground. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022

Here’s another video in this same district of a kid being locked up for not wearing a mask: pic.twitter.com/VCB0WS2P3u — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2022

Same district.

Locked in a closet.

Yeah, there’s a problem here.

F this. We're in felony territory here. These a$sholes need to be held personally accountable for their actions. I'm talking monetary damages and prison time. — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) February 11, 2022

Yup.

I'm pretty sure that's false imprisonment. If so, that's a felony in a lot of places. That kid is about to get paid. — Chad Damn Harding (@chadspants) February 11, 2022

Actually, it is probably multiple fire code violations. Schools are not prisons. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) February 11, 2022

Child abuse is the elixir for Democratic Party faithful I guess it makes sense given that aborting babies has been such a key source of joy for them for decades. — Here Is Publius the Arsehole (@hereispublius) February 11, 2022

OMG, I am so glad you posted school. I'm home now and have been searching that vid…blowing it up to find a name. Also, it hasn't to the best of my knowledge been reported on anywhere re: news outlets — Nope! (@Nope58625475) February 11, 2022

Everyone needs to understand that schoolteachers have always been this way. You are only seeing a small portion of it now because of the internet. — William Black (@fear_is_useless) February 11, 2022

I don’t think there is a group of professionals that came out looking worse during this pandemic than teachers. — Tony Rock 🇺🇸 (@Tony_Rock01) February 11, 2022

And they have their own unions to thanks for that.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘KNOW THIS!’ GiveSendGo gives Canadian govt. trying to shut down #FreedomConvoy funding the middle finger and it’s GLORIOUS

‘You’re the expert, Professor Tow Truck’: Iowahawk tweets his best thread yet OWNING Harvard prof pushing to slash Freedom Truckers’ tires

‘Truckers are SAVING Canada, they’ve made us MORE free’: Ezra Levant’s thread on the Canadian ‘trucker rebellion’ just kicks a*s (suck it, Trudeau)

Recommended Twitchy Video