An Ontario Court has frozen access to millions of dollars donated through GiveSendGo.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted a request from the provincial government to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the truckers’ convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings. A statement from Premier Doug Ford’s office on Thursday said Attorney General Doug Downey brought the application for the order, under Section 490.8 of the Criminal Code, to prohibit anyone from distributing donations made through the website’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt-a-Trucker” campaign pages.

If the Canadian government is trying to make itself look even more authoritarian and oppressive, they’re succeeding.

Oh, and about that ‘order’?

Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign. — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) February 11, 2022

That looks like a big ol’ middle finger to us.

How can one crowdfunding platform be this based ⚔️✝️ — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2022

I hope this stays true. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) February 11, 2022

Same.

Yup, we made this exact same face.

