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Hunter Biden Takes to X and Reminds Us We've All Got Something to Hide So Lay Off Graham Platner

Doug P. | 11:56 AM on June 12, 2026
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As we told you earlier, Senate candidate Graham Platner now has a character witness in Hunter Biden, who recently told Gavin Newsom that we would all fail the "show me your phone" test. 

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To expand on that, Biden went on X to post a lengthy defense of Platner where he basically said those who have noticed things about the Maine Democrat are hypocrites because everybody's got something to hide: 

Biden didn't seem to care to elaborate on the "tattoo" in question. Why is that?

"Show us your laptop." Er, no, we've seen more than enough of other people's laptops, thank you. 

How bad are things about to get for Platner if they've got Hunter Biden out doing damage control for the Democrats' best hope of retaking the Senate? It's almost as if somebody's hoping Platner looks normal by comparison.

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That's a great idea! More people will realize that this guy certainly is NOT "all of us":

Yikes. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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