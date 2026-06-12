Hunter Biden Takes to X and Reminds Us We've All Got Something to Hide So Lay Off Graham Platner

As we told you earlier, Senate candidate Graham Platner now has a character witness in Hunter Biden, who recently told Gavin Newsom that we would all fail the "show me your phone" test.

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To expand on that, Biden went on X to post a lengthy defense of Platner where he basically said those who have noticed things about the Maine Democrat are hypocrites because everybody's got something to hide:

To everyone so eager to cancel someone for a tattoo they got at age 22, a drunk text, a selfie they took in the middle of a mental health crisis:



Show us your laptop.

Show us your iCloud.

Open your entire digital life to your worst enemy. No context. No filter. No explanation.… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 12, 2026

Biden didn't seem to care to elaborate on the "tattoo" in question. Why is that?

"Show us your laptop." Er, no, we've seen more than enough of other people's laptops, thank you.

He’s the one who danced with his shirt off at a wedding, showing off the tattoo, Hunter.



Kind of like you chose to abandon your laptop full of crack and prostitution pictures. https://t.co/0eoWuB2JUi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 12, 2026

How bad are things about to get for Platner if they've got Hunter Biden out doing damage control for the Democrats' best hope of retaking the Senate? It's almost as if somebody's hoping Platner looks normal by comparison.

He’s right. Who among us hasn’t, in a weak moment, gotten a tattoo of the same symbol Heinrich Himmler wore on his Nazi uniform? https://t.co/JqLZUhUAHh — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) June 12, 2026

Platner put the tattoo on his chest and liked to take his shirt off. There was no investigation needed here. https://t.co/pwgN0psPMN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 12, 2026

Team @grahamformaine you guys should get Hunter to come out on the campaign trail with you. https://t.co/WY4q3rs3cH — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 12, 2026

That's a great idea! More people will realize that this guy certainly is NOT "all of us":

Platner checking all the boxes:

✅ Nazi tattoo

✅ Hates Israel & Jews

✅ Lies about it all

✅ Abusive to women

✅ Hates America

✅ All the worst people support him



If he doesn't win the Senate seat, he's a perfect fit to run the DNC https://t.co/MrFn6gqagy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 12, 2026

Yikes.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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