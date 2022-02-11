No matter how many times we tell Richard Marx he shoulda known better …

A troll is a troll is a troll, and we suppose if this is the only way the has-been popstar can stay relevant we get it. Here we are, writing about the guy when this editor hadn’t thought about him since the last time he said something stupid on Twitter.

Seems he is upset with Ricky Schroeder for cheering on the #FreedomConvoy and hoping for something like that to happen in areas of our country that are still fairly oppressed with mandates, like California and D.C.

Ricky Schroeder needs to shut down his mouth. https://t.co/AOhJk2TdHu — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) February 11, 2022

Ooooh, so tough.

And what is Dick gonna do if Ricky doesn’t shut down his mouth? Talk more trash on Twitter?

Richard Marx, I want YOU to speak out. I want you to talk as much as you want, And have your say. Whether someone needs to agree w/it or not.

Freedom of speech, It Don't Mean a thing, if it's just for people you agree w/. It's not there for that. It's there for those you don't. — (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) February 11, 2022

Cry more. And get your 80s music off Spotify. A few years of that shit was bad enough. — 🇺🇸 Get Off My Lawn (@getoffmylawn60) February 11, 2022

We can't fight them on ideas so…. — Jonny Omicron (@Wichita_Jon) February 11, 2022

When was your last hit song? 1982? LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL #BOOMER 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/YnbcMgVy2y — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) February 11, 2022

If you want to see red-hot furious hatred of working class people, who are just scraping by, check out the regressive-progressives proudly displaying their middle-class tantrums on social media. It's a wonder to behold#GoTruckers https://t.co/8yPFnfmZI4 — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) February 11, 2022

Free speech, b🖕🏼tch. This IS America🇺🇸 or have you forgotten???? https://t.co/jtTXUNElvb — 🥃☠️Emersen”Rooftop Korean in training” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) February 11, 2022

Seriously.

***

