Are they really going to try and run Hillary again?

Really?!

BAHAHAHAHAHA!

Man, we had SO MUCH awesome fodder to write about when Hill-dawg was running, and especially after she lost BIGLY. Seeing this tweet from her dossier pal Marc Elias just reminded us of the days of dragging her and her silly lemmings …

There have been so many things I have wanted to say in the last 48 hours. I will leave it at this: #ImStillWithHer — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 11, 2022

Oh, good.

He’s still with her.

breaking news dossier guy still supports person he funded dossier on behalf ofhttps://t.co/jwLMhigSHv https://t.co/6w8EYmxpGa — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 11, 2022

We feel shocked.

Really, truly, nobody wants to know about your kinks. https://t.co/ZMXc3N5HwL — Stranger Loop (@Recursion_droid) February 11, 2022

NOT a good visual.

Nope, not even a little.

If she was so “popular?” Why didn’t Biden run her as his VP? The woman is obviously more coherent and speaks more intelligently than the infamous Madam VP Giggles…yet here we are. POTUS Harris is coming soon and the Pant Suit Nation Messiah will be an after thought…AGAIN. https://t.co/8sF7h0IILz — 🥃☠️Emersen”Rooftop Korean in training” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) February 11, 2022

Harris is just a more ‘diverse’ and unlikable Hillary.

No, no they don’t.

And what makes the Hillary cult even funnier is they claim anyone who doesn’t support her is in a cult.

Wanna see something even funnier?

Can we all agree it was NEVER about her emails. It was because she has a vagina. #imstillwithher — Ceressa She/They #WearAMask #HandMarkedBallots ✍ (@Slomom) February 10, 2022

HEY, if we have to look at that tweet so do you.

You’re welcome!

***

Related:

LOL, is this REAL?! Ok, after watching Biden campaign for Abigail Spanberger we understand WHY most Democrats are avoiding him (watch)

‘Child abuse is an elixir for Democrats’: Middle school student locked in closet at Illinois school for not wearing a mask (watch)

‘You’re the expert, Professor Tow Truck’: Iowahawk tweets his best thread yet OWNING Harvard prof pushing to slash Freedom Truckers’ tires

Recommended Twitchy Video