This from a Canadian Army Major is pretty damn telling.

As we watch what is happening in Canada, and Trudeau’s unwillingness to stop insulting these peaceful protesters (even though nobody is buying his claims that they are all racists and Nazis and hate women and kick puppies and stuff), his videos hit home.

Watch.

Using the bullying tactics of fear to gain compliance.

Just comply.

Gosh, where have we heard this before?

Told you, this guy knows what he’s talking about.

But wait, there’s more!

Hold the line, Canada!

Especially as Trudeau speaks out today blaming truckers for taking the people hostage and telling people who are protesting they could be arrested. Threatening his own people.

Wow.

***

