Hillary Clinton is just evil. Sorry, not sorry.

We were starting to think this woman was going to try and run for president again with how frequently she was crossing our timelines and how she was elevating her stupid to new levels openly with tweets like this one.

Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets… A limited edition hat is in the @onwardtogether store now. https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rF7EeOKXm4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2022

But now that Durham has dropped his little bombshell about the Clinton Campaign spying on Trump to link him with Russia we’d like to think those plans may now be changing. Then again, she is Hillary, the herpes of politics, and nothing seems to make her ‘go away.’

The timing of her tweet couldn’t have been worse though, and the idea of writing about how much she sucks again is a lot of fun for this editor.

See, always a silver lining.

Yup, that’s her.

Well, that’s her like 20 years ago but still.

Just in time eh 😅😂😅😂 Clinton campaign paid to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower, White House servers to link Trump to Russia: Durhamhttps://t.co/FrSziy10kA pic.twitter.com/ZrX2YnvyPx — NorthernCharm (@NorthComfort7) February 13, 2022

Oof.

Please run for president in 2024. It would give me no greater joy than to see President Trump defeat you a second time. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 11, 2022

It would be a lot of fun to watch those debates.

Nobody likes you. Just get over it already. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 11, 2022

What he said.

Do you have a hat for the latest Durham Report? Maybe one that references Jake too? https://t.co/6WYPLqCwAI — Nancy DiGiacomo 🇺🇸✝️ (@NTD1965) February 13, 2022

When you remind people how much you've aged and that you bleached bit your emails and took a hammer to your phones and devices… And think you're owning anyone… https://t.co/sT9amHTXAj — Yura Velcum (@VelcumYura) February 13, 2022

Pretty damn sad.

TFW you were spying on Donald Trump all along: https://t.co/gPYVrsPV47 pic.twitter.com/FuSkaKPIaU — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 13, 2022

This tweet did NOT age well … and it’s one day old. https://t.co/E67IvyZ6zr — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 13, 2022

It may be one of the fastest and poorest aging tweets we’ve seen yet.

I’ll see your document flushing and raise you a treasonous spy operation. #ArrestHillaryForTreason https://t.co/nqb6qsHlTB — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) February 13, 2022

pic.twitter.com/vf2eYwTz2P — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 11, 2022

Rot in hell, traitor https://t.co/OfUmadV2hL — American Rebelution 🍊 (@AngelForTrump1) February 13, 2022

Takes serious chutzpah to tweet shit like this /1 https://t.co/4FkAoggJh8 — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) February 12, 2022

Indeed it does.

***

Related:

‘Very definition of TYRANNY’: Canadian Army Major breaks ranks and speaks OUT against Trudeau in EPIC videos (watch)

Just doesn’t add UP! Julie Kelly calls Kamala Harris OUT over mysterious Jan 6 ‘pipe bomber’ who hasn’t been identified or charged

Won’t. Make. A. Dick. Joke: Richard Marx DRAGGED after getting all big and bad with Ricky Schroeder for cheering on #FreedomConvoy

Recommended Twitchy Video