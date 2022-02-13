Goldie Hawn was trending first thing this morning when this editor popped on the Hellsite that IS Twitter, and our first thought was, ‘Oh no, she got the VID.’

The second thought was, ‘NO NO, NOT GOLDIE,’ because typically celebrities who aren’t constantly b*tching and moaning on social media only trend when something horrible has happened to them.

When we saw she was trending because she disagrees with kids being masked in school? WHOA. And then of course we noticed the screeching and caterwauling that typically follow when someone the Left thought WAS ONE OF THEM has a thought of their own.

Goldie Hawn warns COVID trauma is hurting our kids: 'Children aren't able to manage what's going on' | Fox News https://t.co/XWParirrJK — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) February 13, 2022

From Fox News:

Academy award-winning actress Goldie Hawn warned that the coronavirus trauma is deeply impacting children nationwide, and stressed that kids “aren’t able to manage what’s going on.” Hawn joined “Fox & Friends,” Friday to highlight how children are being deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. “We can start looking at what we’re putting into schools. We can start looking at how we’re putting preventative social and emotional programs into schools,” Hawn told co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Will Cain, and Carley Shimkus. “We’re dealing right now with a mental illness pandemic. Mental illness is something that can actually last; it’s very, very dangerous. If we don’t look at it and know what and how to handle it, then we’re not going to win this battle with kids.”

Spot freakin’ on.

Agreed.

BUUUUUUT here we go:

Hi Goldie Hawn, until you become a licensed child psychologist and your statement is supported by peer-reviewed, evidence-based literature and clinical trials. Girl, please stop talking. pic.twitter.com/97DkOpR64q — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) February 13, 2022

I take mask advice from medical experts, not Goldie Hawn and not Meghan McCain. And definitely not from Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio or Kid Rock. I also would not take acting advice from any of them. — KatGram (@Gram_Kat) February 12, 2022

What do you want to bet she’d be calling Goldie a genius if she agreed with her?

DUMB-DOUBLES: Meghan McCain congratulates Goldie Hawn for opposing mask mandates, which Hawn claims hurt children’s mental health. Children are more hurt by actresses giving medical advice, while being encouraged by arrogant, spoiled brats.#wtpBLUE #DemVoice1

👇🏼 https://t.co/HYilAESItZ — Samia Ali Salama ✍️ (@SamiaAliSalama) February 12, 2022

Says the non-expert. HA HA HA HA HA HA

I love Goldie Hawn too, but I don't take medical or public health advice from her. I listen to the medical experts who are saying things like this… of coursec if you're ok with potentially causing long term damage to children's hearts 🤷‍♀️https://t.co/c6uhUVUH3r — J M (@jmal2009) February 12, 2022

Love all of these tweets who are far from medical experts angry at Goldie Hawn for tweeting and not being a medical expert.

Hilarious, right?

Goldie Hawn needs to wake up and realize that the school shooter drills kids do every year is what traumatizes them, not wearing masks — L 🖤 (@godless_pagan) February 13, 2022

Huh?

Come on Goldie Hawn. Stop using children as an excuse. Just say you don't want to wear a mask. My granddaughters are fine wearing their masks every day in school. They get it. It's the damn adults that don't get it. 😷 pic.twitter.com/2jhWmUhEUL — Leaundra Ross 💙💚🏈 (@LeaundraRoss) February 13, 2022

The irony of this tweet.

Goldie Hawn: masks are hurting our children’s mental health. Me: I had no idea Goldie you were a child psychologist. Goldie Hawn: I’m not. Just a celebrity with a selfish opinion that I needed to share. Me: pic.twitter.com/iFu49QJ7DX — teatime75 (@teatime75) February 12, 2022

Told you.

Out. Of. Their. Minds.

If you’re a beloved celebrity who’s Goldie Hawn’s age (76), don’t tell us what you think of COVID. Learn from Meatloaf’s mistakes! — Laurie Kilmartin- West Bend WI, March 5 (@anylaurie16) February 13, 2022

FFS.

Goldie doesn’t have to be an expert to see it’s eff’d up to make children babysit the fears of adults.

***

