There are only two realities possible with people who tweet this sort of nonsense about their kids: 1) They have so inundated and indoctrinated their own children with their views and politics that they’re not allowing them to BE children or, 2) They’re lying their as*es off using their kid as a shield to make some lame political statement on Twitter.

Me to 8-y-o: Who do you want to win, the Bengals or the Rams? 8-y-o: What difference does it make? It's not like the winner is going to solve climate change. Super Bowl weekend in the Scheiber-Sullivan household got heavy real quick… — Noam Scheiber (@noamscheiber) February 13, 2022

It appears from the comments that Twitter is divided between those who believe that this interaction with your 8 year-old never happened and those who believe that it did, but think that you're evil for both ruining a football game & destroying his childhood. It's bad either way. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 13, 2022

Why are they always 8? — Max (@MaxNordau) February 13, 2022

Do you always lie about your child, or do you only do it for fake Internet points? — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) February 13, 2022

I believe your child could have said this. It would mean he has an outsize fear of climate change. Much of what makes it to children are exaggerated exaggerations of worst-case scenarios. Lots of young people believe civilization will collapse within their lifetimes. — matt dooley (@mdooley) February 13, 2022

Kid might need some counseling. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 13, 2022

Why do you lie? It can’t be a joke because it’s not funny. I feel sorry for your kid. — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) February 13, 2022

I wonder if the kid was masked up when he said that? — Andy Corwin (@awcorwin) February 13, 2022

I'm going to take you at your word that it happened, which means you've raised an apathetic, possibly despondent 8-year-old. You definitely deserve father of the year awards. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) February 13, 2022

Imagine thinking you’re “Father of the Year” for this. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) February 13, 2022

*rolls eyes into permanent ocular dysplasia*https://t.co/yCQFxIlkjl — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) February 13, 2022

Either this didn't happen (most likely)

Or you're setting your kid up for decades of therapy — Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) February 13, 2022

Would have been so much better if you made the kid say "tackle" climate change. The beauty of fiction lies in the opportunity to embellish a narrative with wit. — ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) February 13, 2022

Oooh, clever.

Yeah, he should have used that one.

Me to 8-y-o: check this tweet out… 8-y-o: Good thing that's just bad fiction, if that kid was real, they would have no friends and every day in school, they'd be catching hands — Minor incursion O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) February 13, 2022

Why are you tweeting this? It's not like this tweet is going to solve climate change. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) February 13, 2022

I literally thought this was a parody tweet at first. It's getting impossible to tell these days. — AJ Powers (@aj_powers) February 13, 2022

Yes, this is true. As a site that spends the majority of its time covering stupid on Twitter, it’s getting harder and harder to tell parody from reality.

Luckily, there is usually a pretty blue checkmark by their names so we at least know they’re real.

Like this ‘father of the year’.

