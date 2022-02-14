We’re not entirely sure we’d call Michael Rapaport a comedian but the bigger piece of this tweet is that Judd Legum is trying to claim shoplifting and theft really aren’t that big of a deal, and that it’s evil corporations who are putting themselves out of business … not liberal governments who protect the criminal over the victim.

Take a look at this hot mess:

IT WAS A LIE.

Even though we saw the video of the guy literally shoplifting.

Ok, this oughta be good, and by good, we mean really stupid.

OMG IT’S ALL A PLOT!

He continued.

New York Post is right-wing?

Huh?

He does realize Rapaport isn’t right-wing, yes?

Keep going …

And these stores were being ransacked and robbed anyway.

*sigh*

So it’s not shoplifting! Or something.

Because people don’t want to go into their stores and be robbed, ya’ dolt.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like the idiots who claimed it was ok to burn down small businesses because they had insurance.

Retail theft being up 15% seems like a crime wave to us but hey, what do we know?

THERE IT IS.

It’s Rite Aid’s own fault they’re being robbed.

BECAUSE IT’S A CRIME TO STEAL.

Holy shazbot.

So he turned a thread about retail theft into wage left by evil corporations … alrighty then.

And he wonders why we all point and laugh.

Give it time, it’s early yet.

Right?!

Protect the criminal, ignore the victim.

It’s the progressive way.

***

