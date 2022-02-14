Notice, this tweet was sent before the bombshell broke about the Clinton Campaign spying on Trump …

Every time this editor reads a tweet like this it’s obvious the people working to elect Hillary never thought she’d lose.

And they know the only way they can keep winning is to ‘change the rules’ around voting.

Case in point:

Our democracy is under attack by Republican legislatures trying make it harder to vote and undermine election results. Our best hope right now is to fight them in court. Quite literally, democracy is on the docket.https://t.co/8iFP5fL7em — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 13, 2022

Good ol’ Richard Grenell with the takedown.

Good lord, Marc. You and your crew have pushed fake news for years. Hillary continued to pay for it after Trump was elected. Prosecutors are now coming for you. -and your followers have no idea about the facts. I hope they start googling. https://t.co/3xHVCHfISb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 13, 2022

What Richard said.

Good lord, Marc … heh.

A country that treats the right to vote as more sacred than the right of every valid vote to not be disenfranchised by an invalid vote is doomed to be ruled by those who cheat democracy rather than governed by those who honor it. Marc and the Democratic Party want to rule you. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 14, 2022

Cry more, @marceelias. You’re not going to be able to stop the payback that’s due you and your slimy ilk. — Orangicron Bear🍊 (@akaBarni) February 13, 2022

This is an insult to slimy ilk everywhere.

Can you say Avanatti. He and Elias can be cellmates. — Gary Rosen (@GaryRosen4) February 13, 2022

Oof.

Hasn’t his lawyer told him to clam up yet? — Katie Scarlet 🍊🇨🇦 (@Katiescarlet2) February 13, 2022

This was BEFORE the bombshell dropped.

They have zero situational awareness! — SaveALife (@leopardforest2) February 13, 2022

It will be interesting to see if this stops Hillary from running in 2024. — Steve (@Steve92127) February 13, 2022

She is the Teflon and herpes of politics.

Nothing sticks to her and yet she sticks around forever.

*see what we did there*?

***

