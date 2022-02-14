They never thought Hillary would lose.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

We like how she used the word ‘apparently,’ like she didn’t know damn well what she was announcing. What a sneaky, horrible woman she is.

Big thanks to Rasmussen Reports for retweeting her old tweet from 2016 that she dropped just DAYS before the election.

Computer scientists? Like these computer types were just looking around and BOOM, found a connection between Trump and Russia on a covert server.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Well, she should know…she hired them…. — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) February 14, 2022

In his bathroom closet? On a guy named Anthony Weiners computer? — DemolishDisabledPoverty (@NoMoreGames100) February 14, 2022

Did they wipe the covert server clean with a washrag or something?

Awww man, we haven’t seen this one in a long time.

Gives us warm fuzzies.

Isn’t that cute?

***

