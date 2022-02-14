They never thought Hillary would lose.
Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016
We like how she used the word ‘apparently,’ like she didn’t know damn well what she was announcing. What a sneaky, horrible woman she is.
Big thanks to Rasmussen Reports for retweeting her old tweet from 2016 that she dropped just DAYS before the election.
"Computer scientists" https://t.co/YftjYzLn3V
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 14, 2022
Computer scientists? Like these computer types were just looking around and BOOM, found a connection between Trump and Russia on a covert server.
Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Well, she should know…she hired them….
— Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) February 14, 2022
In his bathroom closet? On a guy named Anthony Weiners computer?
— DemolishDisabledPoverty (@NoMoreGames100) February 14, 2022
Did they wipe the covert server clean with a washrag or something?
Here’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/sWz584MZP0
— K 🦋✨🔮 (@katerzk8) February 14, 2022
— Eric Bertram boop/bop/beep (@ericbertramg7) February 14, 2022
Awww man, we haven’t seen this one in a long time.
Gives us warm fuzzies.
“Apparently”
— TERRY 🍊 (@TerryDugue) February 14, 2022
Isn’t that cute?
***
