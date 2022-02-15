Have we mentioned lately that teacher’s unions are the boils on the butt of humanity? Because if not, then teacher’s unions are the boils on the butt of humanity.

During this pandemic, they really and truly had an opportunity to step up and be the real heroes they claim to be. If they had shown up to work, ready to educate, there wouldn’t be a parent on the planet who wasn’t willing to go to bat and help them make more money a year, receive better benefits, etc.

Instead, they’ve become villains, fighting having kids in the classroom, fighting to keep our children masked …

While they go to the Super Bowl, maskless.

The CTA said no to unmasking our kids, and the Governor dutifully obliged. This is CTA board member Jesse Aguilar. He thinks kids should continue to wear masks. While he enjoys the Super Bowl without one. pic.twitter.com/B4YriHPPJ6 — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) February 15, 2022

Look how EXCITED Jesse is.

No mask.

MOUTH WIDE OPEN.

Surrounded by thousands of other maskless people.

And he is fighting the unmasking of California children.

This. Is. Who. They. Are.

Enough #COVIDPOCRISY. Time to go to our website, download and sign the petition for our Nov 2022 CA proposition to #FundStudents with #EducationalSavingsAccounts. Let parents decide where to use their child's learning $$ go, be it a mask optional or mask mandated school. — Californians For School Choice (@SchoolChoice22) February 15, 2022

Well clearly he was holding his breath too!!! Duh!!! That’s the new rule. 🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Who Cares (@NoFear1075) February 15, 2022

The pay and perks must be really something. — Clark Kent (@007ClarkKent) February 15, 2022

Right? Those seats ain’t cheap.

2 years later & people acting shocked. Wake up — Tim Rennick (@NectarFightBJJ) February 15, 2022

Oh, we’re not shocked. We just think it’s important to keep shining a light on these douchebags.

That’s all.

Talk about a maskless mask-hole.

Editor’s note: This picture of Jesse may be from the NFC championship game … like that changes anything. He still attended maskless while masking the kids. – sj

