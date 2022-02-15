Find someone who looks at you the way WaPo looks at Hillary Clinton.

We love how they’ve made this story about … Trump.

Some things never change.

Any time we see ‘fact-check’ from the Washington Post we automatically assume it will be anything but factual. Especially because it’s always behind a freakin’ paywall.

From WaPo:

The indictment added that Joffe’s employer “had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP. Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

The indictment does not make clear the circumstances of the White House contract, but Durham appears to be claiming the company kept track of the web addresses that Internet users at the White House were visiting. It is unclear whether such monitoring might have been part of the original contract. If so, that’s somewhat like hiring a security guard at the front gate to run a badge-scanning system, and then being shocked the security guard is keeping track of your comings and goings from the office. That’s not really the same as eavesdropping.

It’s not really the same.

*smh*

Trending

And not a funny one.

Yeah, we laughed too.

***

Related:

WHOA … WTF? Biden campaign paid tens of THOUSANDS to same tech firm at center of Clinton Campaign spying on Trump scandal

‘You should know … you hired them.’ Hillary’s 2016 tweet about ‘computer scientists’ uncovering Trump/Russia connection on ‘covert server’ has NOT aged well

‘They’re now coming for YOU’: Richard Grenell DROPS Marc #ImStillWithHer Elias after bombshell about Clinton Campaign spying on Trump drops

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fact checkHillary ClintonspyingTrumpwapo

Recommended Twitchy Video