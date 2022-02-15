Find someone who looks at you the way WaPo looks at Hillary Clinton.

We love how they’ve made this story about … Trump.

Some things never change.

Fact Checker: Here’s why Trump once again is claiming “spying” by Democrats https://t.co/2fyYSlseMv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 15, 2022

Any time we see ‘fact-check’ from the Washington Post we automatically assume it will be anything but factual. Especially because it’s always behind a freakin’ paywall.

From WaPo:

The indictment added that Joffe’s employer “had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP. Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.” The indictment does not make clear the circumstances of the White House contract, but Durham appears to be claiming the company kept track of the web addresses that Internet users at the White House were visiting. It is unclear whether such monitoring might have been part of the original contract. If so, that’s somewhat like hiring a security guard at the front gate to run a badge-scanning system, and then being shocked the security guard is keeping track of your comings and goings from the office. That’s not really the same as eavesdropping. It’s not really the same.

*smh*

The media is broken. Just a free super PAC for the Democrat Party — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) February 15, 2022

"Tech Executive-1 exploited his access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data" Tech Executive-1 (Joffe) was directed by Sussmann working for the Clinton campaign That's called espionage @wapo — renren (@_realren_) February 15, 2022

Uhm, maybe because the Democrats were spying on him… Just saying — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) February 15, 2022

WAPO is a joke — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) February 15, 2022

And not a funny one.

Because he was spied on… and you are denying reality? — AwwwBitch (@trish_vixen) February 15, 2022

Uh-oh! The "fact checkers" are on the case!!! pic.twitter.com/JgQO6hl1rU — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) February 15, 2022

Yeah, we laughed too.

***

