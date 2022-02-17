It’s not every day Ilhan Omar tweets something that makes this editor check in with Hell to make sure it has NOT in fact frozen over. Hey man, we can’t remember a time when we actually wrote about Ilhan because she tweeted something sane, let alone something we agree with.

Seems even she understands it’s wrong for A) the donor’s list to be hacked in the first place and B) so-called ‘journalists’ to use said hack to torment innocent people in the hopes of getting them harassed.

Hey, don’t take our word for it:

It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better.

We did not have ‘agreeing with Ilhan Omar’ on our Bingo card for the day … nope.

