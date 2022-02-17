It’s not every day Ilhan Omar tweets something that makes this editor check in with Hell to make sure it has NOT in fact frozen over. Hey man, we can’t remember a time when we actually wrote about Ilhan because she tweeted something sane, let alone something we agree with.

Seems even she understands it’s wrong for A) the donor’s list to be hacked in the first place and B) so-called ‘journalists’ to use said hack to torment innocent people in the hopes of getting them harassed.

Hey, don’t take our word for it:

I fail to see why any journalist felt the need to report on a shop owner making such a insignificant donation rather than to get them harassed. It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better. https://t.co/oF7WIoS1jp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 16, 2022

It’s unconscionable and journalists need to do better.

We did not have ‘agreeing with Ilhan Omar’ on our Bingo card for the day … nope.

HA HA HA HA HA

Not holding our breath.

Screenshot for posterity pic.twitter.com/VCXH5qZC3w — 🍀 Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) February 17, 2022

based — Siraj Hashmi, loyalist to our KWEEN Jennifer Rubin (@SirajAHashmi) February 17, 2022

I cant believe I just liked an Ilhan Omar tweet — drefanzor (@drefanzor) February 17, 2022

Dude, try writing positively about something she tweeted then get back to us.

When reading her tweet, please remember that midterms are coming up… — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 16, 2022

Fair.

Finally, you’re on the right side of an issue! 😊👍👍 — The USA Patrioteer (@USAPatrioteer) February 17, 2022

Took her long enough, right?

