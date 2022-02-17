LORDY LORDY! They’re teaching kids gun safety and responsibility in a Wyoming grade school. REEEEEE!

Yes, they are.

And they have been for a long, long time.

It’s literally called ‘marksmanship training’ and plenty of other states offer it as well. But you know, it’s more fun to shriek like a crazy person about Wyoming.

Case in point.

Those are air rifles you twit.

Oh, and we took a look at #DemVoice1 and LOL.

HOO BOY, the more they lose, the more they lose their minds.

Everything about this picture should make you uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/SXBGOiwgjp — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) February 15, 2022

And yet, it doesn’t.

In fact, everything about that picture makes this editor feel more comfortable, and hopeful. Teaching young people how to safely use a firearm will ultimately prevent more gun accidents and the Left’s favorite go-to, gun violence.

1. Those are air rifles. 2. Nothing about this photo is unsafe. The children are learning how to safely handle a firearm. In a country with gun ownership, that's a very, very good skill to have, regardless if you own guns or not. — Anti-Coomer Action (@AntiCoomAction) February 17, 2022

That. ^

Sure – just like driver’s ed – teaching responsible usage at an appropriate age I thought proper training in handling and usage was a good thing? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) February 17, 2022

This should be taught in school. Parents sign a permission form, make sure the fundamentals are being taught- I fail to see an issue. I assume you don’t have an issue with teaching sexuality and preference- diff side same coin. — Coach Koch (@Coach_Koch14) February 16, 2022

This is fantastic. The more good people we have with guns, the better. The students should get a choice of course but other than that, I don’t see a problem. People wanting to ban these things and make good people defenseless, that’s a problem. — Logan Elizabeth (@LoganT27) February 16, 2022

Here in the crazy Republican state of New York, kids as young as 11 can take hunter education course to learn marksmanship. https://t.co/XTYFUjpHvs — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 17, 2022

NEW YORK?! REEEEE!

Oh, wait.

Heh.

This is great! Teaching responsibility and respect for firearms. pic.twitter.com/yTIABKLK2m — My2Cents (@HappiKamper) February 17, 2022

At that age in Wyoming they likely all have AR-15s at home and have been likely shooting for years prior to this class. I live in NY and I got my first Pellet gun when I was about 7 and was shooting my .22 and shotguns before I was 10. — Brian Bailey (@etapi72) February 17, 2022

Brian must either be from Wyoming or have friends and family there.

He’s right.

I grew up up in MA and we learned about gun safety, maintenance, marksmanship, and archery in summer camp. We were about the same age. As long as a trained professional is conducting the class and kids are taught properly and parents are OK with it, I don't have a problem. — George T. Berish (@g_berish) February 15, 2022

Sane people don’t have a problem with it.

Ahem.

***

