Gina Carano gets it.

What we’re seeing across this country isn’t really just a Red Wave (although the pendulum is swinging back) … it’s a Parent Wave. While it’s not nearly the marketing point that red or blue wave is, let’s be honest, the visual of a wave made of angry parents isn’t exactly something you can put in a meme, it’s definitely changing things everywhere. From flipping Virginia red to recalling THREE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS in San Fran, parents are stepping up and making the change they want to see.

Gina tweeted this:

Ok, Gina is super dreamy. Sorry, not sorry.

And YAAAS! WE RIDE AT DAWN!

The lesson, boys and girls, is simple … never poke the Mama or Papa Bear.

