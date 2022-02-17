As Twitchy readers know, @DefiantLs was suspended from Twitter earlier this week and accused of ‘evading suspension,’ even though the owner of this account made it clear there was no other account. After much pushback from Twitter users, and an appeal from Defiant themselves, the account is now back.

And it sounds like the first tweet they came back to was Ilhan Omar wagging her finger at journalists and telling them they need to be better.

I’m gone one day and I come back to this great take. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 17, 2022

It’s as if Ilhan knew DefiantLs would need a good tweet … HA

The KING is BACK — Abaddon (@drepente13) February 17, 2022

Ilhan will surprise you from time to time — simulation ump (@SimWorst) February 17, 2022

Like a broken clock is right twice a day.

Defiant L’s coming back to Twitter after 1 day pic.twitter.com/tyD67jEC8s — JJ Calabrese (@JJ_Calabrese) February 17, 2022

Top tweet. The “shot,” if you will. She’ll provide the chaser soon enough. — Noxious News (@NoxiousNews) February 17, 2022

Likely.

We’re honestly shocked she hasn’t apologized to the media for hurting their little feelings already.

‘***

