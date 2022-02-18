Democrats are just horrible people. Sorry, not sorry.

Oh, and if you had ANY DOUBT whatsoever about whether or not the masks have been and are political, look no further than this video of Virginia Democrats putting their masks on when they realize the cameras are on them.

Watch:

Watch the mask theater in the Virginia House of Delegates. A Democrat starts speaking and, knowing they’re on camera, those around him slowly put their masks on. One has to fish it out of his pocket. pic.twitter.com/KGnRjhN2Ve — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 18, 2022

She looks up, sees the camera, slyly puts the mask on … then looks down.

And then the yutz next to her has to dig his out of his pocket.

That’s how serious he is about wearing the mask.

They’d have been better off jut LEAVING them off.

Totally performative and not pro-mask, but anti-Youngkin. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 18, 2022

Yup, political.

Just be honest about it, Democrats.

Except for Joy Behar, she can keep wearing her mask for whatever reason she chooses … heh.

I thought all Democrats got the memo that optics matter after this Stacey Abrams gaff pic.twitter.com/OShwRpRy0F — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) February 18, 2022

Man, that was so bad.

Can’t wait to see it in EVERY single GOP ad.

The @VASenate side isn’t much better. Look at all of that plastic?!?! Looks like a prison! pic.twitter.com/KyYG1ZY8aO — Mark Serrano, Citizen. (@markserrano78) February 18, 2022

Yup.

Democrats control the Senate.

For now.

It's science. The camera adds 10 pounds and doubles your viral load. — Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) February 18, 2022

Ooooooh, that’s right!

Is this more phony or hypocritical? — MarinBoy (@foosiesdad) February 18, 2022

Why not both?

***

