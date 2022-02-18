Democrats are just horrible people. Sorry, not sorry.

Oh, and if you had ANY DOUBT whatsoever about whether or not the masks have been and are political, look no further than this video of Virginia Democrats putting their masks on when they realize the cameras are on them.

Watch:

She looks up, sees the camera, slyly puts the mask on … then looks down.

And then the yutz next to her has to dig his out of his pocket.

That’s how serious he is about wearing the mask.

They’d have been better off jut LEAVING them off.

Trending

Yup, political.

Just be honest about it, Democrats.

Except for Joy Behar, she can keep wearing her mask for whatever reason she chooses … heh.

Man, that was so bad.

Can’t wait to see it in EVERY single GOP ad.

Yup.

Democrats control the Senate.

For now.

Ooooooh, that’s right!

Why not both?

***

