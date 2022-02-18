Sounds like there are several Leftist pundits who will continue wearing masks in public places INDEFINITELY because they are the absolute best … at virtue signaling. Seriously, this is just embarrasing.

That being said, we fully support Joy Behar’s decision.

*snort*

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY: Liberal pundits running for cover even as many Dems face facts and drop masks https://t.co/GjBa8NFfvp — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2022

From Fox News:

ABC’s “The View” Joy Behar declared Thursday that she would continue to wear a mask “indefinitely” when in public places. As coronavirus cases have continued falling, many states have begun easing restrictions, including indoor mask mandates. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency would “soon put guidance in place” on the wearing of masks and that it would be based on science and data. “Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar said. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now make sure it’s a – and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore… if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely.”

Thank you for thinking of others, Joy. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, not because we’re scared of a virus, but for covering that mug.

Joy is a GIVER.

And the beautiful thing about a free republic is they can choose to as long as they want. Just don’t expect everyone else to as well — Andy (@kcgolf40) February 18, 2022

Seems simple enough, yes?

If you want the vaccine get it, if you want to wear a mask wear it. If you own a business and you want people vaxed and masked it’s your business do what you want. We have all the information, we have a vaccine, what people decide to do is up to them — Erick Aubrey (@ErickAubrey1) February 18, 2022

Crazy talk.

If you previously wore black face you should have to keep your mask on for life — Merica84 (@kovacich_mike) February 18, 2022

That means you, Ralph Northam and Justin Trudeau.

***

Related:

‘Pause & think about what a TOOL you are’: Eric Swalwell tries taking a victory lap for Democrats claiming they ENDED COVID and ROFL

No words —> WATCH as a mother is FORCIBLY removed from school board meeting in Prince William County, VA (video)

‘Talking out of 2 sides of your MOUTH’: Greg Gutfeld levels Geraldo Rivera for calling #FreedomConvoy an ‘act of war’ (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video