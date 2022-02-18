Yeah yeah yeah, the NYT is gonna be the NYT but c’mon.

Stop politicizing the virus, the Left screeches, as they openly and obnoxiously politicize the virus. It’s been a LONG a*s two years … just sayin’.

Case in point:

RED COVID.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Because people on the Right are too busy following Trump and eating bacon to pay attention to the science … RIGHT? What a presumptuous, ugly, uninformed, lazy stereotype our friends at the NYT are relying on. Luckily, Dr. Angela Rasmussen (a virologist) was good enough to shut this entire insulting and ugly narrative down.

What.

She.

Said.

We’d add ‘suck it’ to the end, and that’s why she’s the doctor and we make fun of Tom Arnold for a living.

Ahem.

***

