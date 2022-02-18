Yeah yeah yeah, the NYT is gonna be the NYT but c’mon.

Stop politicizing the virus, the Left screeches, as they openly and obnoxiously politicize the virus. It’s been a LONG a*s two years … just sayin’.

Case in point:

An update on Red Covid: The partisan gap has continued to grow — with Covid deaths higher in heavily Republican areas — during the Omicron wave, but that gap is growing more slowly than before. 🧵 https://t.co/LURR9Am2hR — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) February 18, 2022

RED COVID.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Because people on the Right are too busy following Trump and eating bacon to pay attention to the science … RIGHT? What a presumptuous, ugly, uninformed, lazy stereotype our friends at the NYT are relying on. Luckily, Dr. Angela Rasmussen (a virologist) was good enough to shut this entire insulting and ugly narrative down.

Stop trying to make “Red Covid” happen. Obviously there are divisions along political lines but vaccine uptake is also an issue of access, education, and cultural belief. And stop trying use “Red Covid” to explain your facile theories about immunity while you’re at it. https://t.co/45xN9BBvfn — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) February 18, 2022

What.

She.

Said.

We’d add ‘suck it’ to the end, and that’s why she’s the doctor and we make fun of Tom Arnold for a living.

Ahem.

***

