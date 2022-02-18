No words for just how evil the CDC has become … this is abhorrent.

Instead of admitting locking children down and MASKING THEM has caused them very real damage, the CDC quietly tried to lower the standards for speech in early development. Tell us again how all of this hasn’t been political.

Grrrrrr.

The CDC just quietly lowered the standards for speech in early childhood development. Now children should know ~50 words at 30mo rather than 24mo. Instead of highlighting the harmful effects 😷s & lockdowns have had on children, the CDC just lowered the bar for milestones. pic.twitter.com/11QraOgFbJ — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) February 18, 2022

CDC should be defunded and disbanded at this point.

This is crazy. The American Academy of Pediatrics said that 67.7% of the changes to early childhood milestones were moved to *older ages* in the recent study commissioned by the CDC.https://t.co/7MpDPAjeZg — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) February 18, 2022

Crazy is not the word we think of when we see this.

Evil.

That’s the word.

Next year: kids’ slurred words, communication via porcine grunts, inability to recognize facial expressions and lack of human empathy is completely normal, per scientists at the Center for Perpetual Hindrance. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 18, 2022

Speech therapist here. We have always used Brown’s stages for language development and as you can see, 50-60 words is indeed expected by 24 months. What they’re doing is a travesty. pic.twitter.com/TAaDdSaQQh — Liss (@LEJ_Patriot) February 18, 2022

I’m also a speech therapist and can’t even believe what’s happening to these poor kids!!! — Tara Wasinger (@TaraWasinger) February 18, 2022

Sadly, after what we’ve seen the CDC pull in the last two years, we can absolutely believe this.

My youngest was non verbal until six years old. She's eight now and has only been able to get speech therapy from an SLP wearing a mask. People don't realize how impossible it is to make progress. — Jenn1987 (@JennD2468) February 18, 2022

Break up the CDC. Data gathering and transparent reporting should be firewalled from advocacy. They have a treasure trove of data, and they use it to p-hack propaganda. Anything useful we learn is from Israel, UK, and Scandinavia. And disease is sure not getting controlled. https://t.co/bq4hwF3NKZ — Alexandros Marinos (@alexandrosM) December 29, 2021

Sounds good to us.

