Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hilariously VIRAL

As Twitchy readers know, Kristin Welker's Trump interview did not go as she planned. Instead of her embarrassing and dunking on Trump, she was embarrassed and left speechless when the president decided he was done with her so-called interview.

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Until the mainstream media stop behaving like activists who are desperate to end Trump's term, nobody is going to take them seriously. Least of all, Donald Trump.

Respect must go both ways ... just sayin'.

Respect this?



That's not the face of an objective reporter.



That's the face of an angry partisan ideologue cosplaying as a journalist. https://t.co/nPTXnTsaUo pic.twitter.com/YkgkS0hcze — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 7, 2026

And yes, the face that launched a THOUSANDS memes.

Ok, so not a thousand but some pretty damn funny ones.

Kristen Welker demonstrates all five stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/M5IzgxOfwT — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 7, 2026

Perfect.

If this is her being impartial, imagine her face when you leave the seat up pic.twitter.com/NhXSkB5vZ7 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 8, 2026

It's true.

Try to hide the hate better, girls. pic.twitter.com/Bz3Hc5RY2U — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) June 8, 2026

“The media is not the enemy of the people”



The media: pic.twitter.com/MifAQcWajn — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) June 8, 2026

It's true.

If this is her being impartial, imagine her face when you leave the seat up pic.twitter.com/NhXSkB5vZ7 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 8, 2026

Meep.

The most “unbiased” look I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/SKxLLWhnIe — MAGA CLAUS🇺🇸 (@SSN674Trepang) June 8, 2026

Totes.

Do you have what it takes to work for Legacy News? pic.twitter.com/EJrFUJ3oAG — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 7, 2026

HAAAAA.

They get better.

My dog when I get out the vacuum cleaner pic.twitter.com/wvFX5otzJS — Magills (@magills_) June 8, 2026

Been there, done that.

My cats when I get out my spray bottle.



Meow. pic.twitter.com/WpofYtQAu9 — RZ&DZ (@B_4_we_go) June 8, 2026

Stages of TDS pic.twitter.com/kWFEwdqmD3 — and don't call me Shirley! (@poyer13834) June 8, 2026

THERE it is.

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