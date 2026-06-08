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Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hilariously VIRAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on June 08, 2026
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Kristin Welker's Trump interview did not go as she planned. Instead of her embarrassing and dunking on Trump, she was embarrassed and left speechless when the president decided he was done with her so-called interview.

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Until the mainstream media stop behaving like activists who are desperate to end Trump's term, nobody is going to take them seriously. Least of all, Donald Trump.

Respect must go both ways ... just sayin'.

And yes, the face that launched a THOUSANDS memes.

Ok, so not a thousand but some pretty damn funny ones.

Perfect.

It's true.

It's true.

Meep.

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Totes.

HAAAAA.

They get better.

Been there, done that.

THERE it is.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KRISTEN WELKER MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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