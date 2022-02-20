We’ve started to lose count of the number of videos we’ve shared of parents kicking a*s and taking names across this country after school boards, school districts, school administrators, and especially Democrat governors spent two years ignoring them and their concerns around their own children. So we’re getting a little pickier about the ones we are sharing now …

This one though?

It’s a doozy because even though the mom is an important part of the video, it’s the school board member who completely melts DOWN when confronted with her own hypocrisy that actually MAKES the video.

Watch.

Watch this school board member throw a tantrum and walk out of the meeting after being confronted with maskless pictures of herself. pic.twitter.com/sLCLMptqJa — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 20, 2022

Not a great look for a school board member, just sayin’.

“We are coming for them, all of them”. Get it girl. — stephanie (@gritshappen) February 20, 2022

Sure wish I could have seen the meltdown, not just heard it — Ann Stokes (@AnnStokes55) February 20, 2022

We imagine the school board member in question was all masked up, probably with two masks (maybe three or four), so we’re not missing much.

"I'm just following orders" is no longer a excuse — Metatron (@Metatron245) February 20, 2022

Nope.

>I RAN FOR A PUBLIC OFFICE BUT I DONT WANT TO BE A PUBLIC FIGURE.

lmao — Virgyy Gee (@Virgyy_G) February 20, 2022

"Those are pictures OF MY FAMILY!!!!!" That she posted on facebook. Great video. — David (@AngryDingo) February 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Yup.

Don't mess with Mama Bear — Marcus Sinclair (@MarcusSinclair2) February 20, 2022

A to the men.

***

Related:

Oh HONEY, just take the L: Cheri Jacobus accusing @DefiantLs of buying 1000s of fake followers after being reinstated BACKFIRES

‘Yeah, he SUCKS.’ David Frum frees his inner fascist in tweet telling Canadian govt. how to REALLY crack down on any future protesters

‘Well … BYE’: NBC News’ piece about teachers QUITTING if states control what they teach does NOT go the way they thought it would

Recommended Twitchy Video