Cheri Jacobus could at least have the nards to tag @DefiantLs if she’s going to trash the account.

Funny how absolutely clueless she is …

Like other sad blue-checks on Twitter, Cheri was quite pleased when the one account that uses their own tweets to make them look stupid got suspended. Imagine being angry at a Twitter account instead of yourself for tweeting something dumb in the first place.

Now that DefiantLs is back, she’s accusing them of buying fake followers.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the tweet.

If you get your twitter account suspended and then when they give it back you "suddenly" have 100k more followers, there's a good chance you simply bought a bunch more fake followers to go with your other fake follower accounts😉 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 18, 2022

Trump really did break her.

We’ve reached the cope singularity. pic.twitter.com/1ot5MlreYq — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 18, 2022

Just to check out Cheri’s theory, we audited DefiantLs following and 95% of his/hers/their followers are legit.

So, Cheri is wrong.

Again.

I followed her for months for the pure enjoyment of it. One day I couldn't keep myself from calling her a lunatic anymore and got that block. She didn't even call me a Russian bot, and it made my heart break a little — Steve (@SteveChoppah) February 18, 2022

Logic is failing her epically. A popular account gets nuked, inexplicably, everybody complains except psychos like Cheri, and when he gets reinstated everybody who never followed him does. HE BOUGHT FOLLOWERS. (Insert Howard Dean yell) — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) February 18, 2022

YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

Is it possible to harness this for renewable energy? — K (@kwilleywrites) February 18, 2022

She gives blondes a bad name. — Hold Ten for the Big Guy (@THATCH_ARISES) February 18, 2022

She can’t just take the L and move on — john76065 (@john76065) February 18, 2022

Poor Cheri, she really thought she’d taken that mean ol’ account down.

‘An Idiot’s Guide to Mass Block’ by Cheri Jacobus. 😗☕️ — Eddieriffic USN (Vet.) (@Eddie7757) February 18, 2022

She blocked me cuz I told her this back in august. pic.twitter.com/L8xZM8FKQY — Bleep Bloop (@bruhskiess) February 18, 2022

Someone needs to take away Gam Gam's PC — SuburbanDad_Defiant! (@JonQuays) February 18, 2022

Someone must have not told her bad press is good press…

…Cause her bad press sent those follows soaring — Bunga (@CausticMartian) February 18, 2022

Hence the Barbara Streisand effect.

***

