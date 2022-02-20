Man oh man, watching Justin Trudeau do and be everything the Left spent four years accusing Donald Trump of doing and being has been quite frankly scary as Hell. We made fun of them a lot for claiming Trump was an authoritarian who was going to squash free speech and lock innocent people up.

Come to think of it, Biden is also a lot like Trudeau these days but we’ll save that for another article.

You know it’s bad when the Left doesn’t want to lay claim to Trudeau … anymore.

Neo-liberal centrist.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Trending

Sorry Lefties, Justin aka #BlackfaceHitler is ALL yours.

Oof.

Could be.

Notice they don’t want to talk labels when they’re the ones doing horrible sh*t.

Because of course.

Sooooo suck it up.

***

Related:

Look in a mirror finally, Sulu? George Takei ACCIDENTALLY slams Lefties (and himself) with desperate dunk on the Right

‘We’re COMING for them, all of them’: School board member freaks TF out when bada*s mom confronts her with maskless pics, STORMS out (watch)

Oh HONEY, just take the L: Cheri Jacobus accusing @DefiantLs of buying 1000s of fake followers after being reinstated BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CanadaDr. Jordan PetersonJustin TrudeauLuke Savage

Recommended Twitchy Video