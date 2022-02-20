Man oh man, watching Justin Trudeau do and be everything the Left spent four years accusing Donald Trump of doing and being has been quite frankly scary as Hell. We made fun of them a lot for claiming Trump was an authoritarian who was going to squash free speech and lock innocent people up.

Come to think of it, Biden is also a lot like Trudeau these days but we’ll save that for another article.

Now we know when the left goes too far @JustinTrudeau — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 20, 2022

You know it’s bad when the Left doesn’t want to lay claim to Trudeau … anymore.

One of the structuring delusions of right wing politics today is the idea that neoliberal centrists like Justin Trudeau constitute "the left" https://t.co/PNXGEXSW12 — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) February 20, 2022

Sorry Lefties, Justin aka #BlackfaceHitler is ALL yours.

Poor soft centrist isnt tyrannical enough for you lot. — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) February 20, 2022

At this point, it’s obscene to fret over his correct label. He’s poison and needs to be stopped. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) February 20, 2022

Notice they don’t want to talk labels when they’re the ones doing horrible sh*t.

There are zero issues over which the left and Trudeau disagree. The distinction you’re trying to make here is an empty sentimental one—you think that, b/c you’ve more anti-capitalism feelings, you’re distinct from Trudeau. You’re not, and what’s more, you don’t hate capitalism. https://t.co/xC4dO457tt — Winter Youth (@MusingsOfYouth) February 20, 2022

Of course a Jacobin writer would spew out this word salad. https://t.co/yhgejzyjYj — Anti-Anti-Kanye (@joesghost99) February 20, 2022

When I think of “the left” i honestly cant think of better representation than an egotistical former theatre kid who is the son of a communist leader. https://t.co/9UcQpc8VUb — Yugiohslavia (@VeeEmYou) February 20, 2022

He absolutely does constitute the left. You all held him up as everything you stood for. You don't get to change it now. https://t.co/php0GrNi1X — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 20, 2022

