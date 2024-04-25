Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters

Terrorists Attack Joe Biden's Temporary Pier to Bring Aid to Palestinians
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 25, 2024
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

We call the protesters at all of these universities pro-Hamas, and they've made no secret now that that's not an exaggeration. They're wearing Hamas swag. They're chanting, "We are Hamas" and "kill another soldier." They're all flying the Palestinian flag while burning the American flag. Check out their posters:

"Until victory." Good one.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei noted that someone in New York was flying a Hezbollah flag and was pretty impressed. 

And we still haven't gotten over the Democrats waving their little Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

Iran. Against oppression.

Advertisement

