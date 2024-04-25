Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters

We call the protesters at all of these universities pro-Hamas, and they've made no secret now that that's not an exaggeration. They're wearing Hamas swag. They're chanting, "We are Hamas" and "kill another soldier." They're all flying the Palestinian flag while burning the American flag. Check out their posters:

How dare you guys keep smearing these protestors by quoting the groups behind them and showing exactly what they say?



The “mostly peaceful” story of 2024. pic.twitter.com/UPcIrjNXKr — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 23, 2024

"Until victory." Good one.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei noted that someone in New York was flying a Hezbollah flag and was pretty impressed.

Western governments say the Resistance Front is terrorism. This comes at a time when people flew Hezbollah’s flag in a street in the US. The people of the world are supporting the Resistance Front because they are resisting & because they are against oppression. pic.twitter.com/8nvRDlh8nw — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 24, 2024

And we still haven't gotten over the Democrats waving their little Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

The official account for Iran's Supreme Leader has released a statement in support of the militant occupations in the U.S. for Gaza by adopting the "anti-oppression" language of the left. The message praises the use of a flag for Shia Muslim terror group Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/67B1SMEJVz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 25, 2024

Iran. Against oppression.

LMAO You jail women for not covering their faces — The NOTORIOUS SHITLORD ™ (@realZOLA1611) April 24, 2024

The ayatollahs have friends in the US. This is disgusting. — Scottrhawk (@Scottrhawk555) April 25, 2024

How's the "Gays for Palestine" movement going over there in Iran?

Would love to see someone apply this logic to what happens in his country. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) April 25, 2024

The campaign commercials write themselves — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) April 25, 2024

This just crossed the rubicon to providing aid and comfort to the enemy. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization. Arrest the supporters. — Christopher Thacker (@Christophe25158) April 25, 2024

These dumb kids don’t realize what evil is marching right along side of them. How many of these kids would last 24 hours in Iran? But they’re the first ones to scream about the patriarchy. Dumb dumb dumb — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) April 25, 2024

Iran is a strong supporter of anti oppression — JC (@Quato2) April 25, 2024

It will thrill all of these students in their little Gaza Liberation Zone tent cities that the Supreme Leader of Iran is with them all the way.

