Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0

There's something happening here

But what it is ain't exactly clear

When we first saw this video we thought k.d.lang was dropping a cover of Buffalo Springfield's For What It's Worth. Politics aside, that would be kind of cool. Unfortunately, that's not what's happening here. But, what they/them wants is exactly clear - more wokeness.

Yes, wacky wokeness at levels we've never experienced - it's WOKE 2.0! (WATCH)



It appears the left is now doubling down on the “Woke” strategy with “Woke 2.0” 🤡



Do you think it will work? pic.twitter.com/2EzksD8uOt — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) November 17, 2024

What Mark Cuban is saying here is that Democrats need to double down on all the nonsense that just cost them the presidential election.

Did @mcuban unlock his account again? — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) November 17, 2024

Mark Cuban's transition is going nicely — Adam Bartholomew 🗨️ (@lifeisdriving) November 17, 2024

Mark Cuban is starting to follow the same pattern as Bruce Jenner. Very sad. — 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) November 17, 2024

Wait, that's not Mark Cuban! Are you sure? Well, we were fooled. So, it's not k.d. lang or Mark Cuban?

We just saw Cuban sporting those eyeglasses the other day.

It’s the gigantaur eyeglasses. Everytime. — Jahaziel Maqqebet (@JMaqqebet) November 17, 2024

Do they all buy their glasses from the same place? — James (@TheFastestDogs) November 17, 2024

Does Costco have a leftist eyewear end cap somewhere? — IDX Design (@idxde_) November 17, 2024

You can always tell a democrat, just by looking at them. Amazing. 😂 — LR_Cadyz🐾🇺🇲 (@LR_Cadyz) November 17, 2024

It’s always in the eyes, the glasses, and their hair. It’s the way they express themselves as individuals.



Just like everyone else in their cult. — B (@galb_71) November 17, 2024

Yes, it seems easier than ever to spot the woke among us: thick eyeglasses, unhealthy skin, and certain hairstyles. There's a look they tend to conform to. No matter how they're presenting themselves, woke is the wrong way to save the Democrat Party.

Trump voters are fully on board, though.

I support Donald Trump and approve this message. The old saying goes, "When you are in a hole stop digging". The Woke decided to grab more shovels. As a, well now apparently, conservative, I am in favor of this approach. — Furious George 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@NYPinstripes67) November 17, 2024

No. The only thing worse than woke is more woke. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 17, 2024

Oh good they haven’t figured out why they lost yet. I hope they don’t so we have JD Vance 28’-36’. — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) November 17, 2024

Please do this. Don’t let up — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ’𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) November 17, 2024

Oh no! Not a wokenado!

Trump supporters are giddy about Democrats returning to the well of wokeness. It's unpopular and unsustainable. Americans just rejected woke at the ballot box by electing President-Elect Donald Trump. Democrats going into woke overdrive will just send the party over the cliff. That's a good thing! Just let us get our popcorn first.