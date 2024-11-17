Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0

In This Episode of 'Where's Joe' (and Who's running the Country), We Find...
Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on November 17, 2024
ImgFlip

There's something happening here

But what it is ain't exactly clear

When we first saw this video we thought k.d.lang was dropping a cover of Buffalo Springfield's For What It's Worth. Politics aside, that would be kind of cool. Unfortunately, that's not what's happening here. But, what they/them wants is exactly clear - more wokeness. 

Yes, wacky wokeness at levels we've never experienced - it's WOKE 2.0! (WATCH)

What Mark Cuban is saying here is that Democrats need to double down on all the nonsense that just cost them the presidential election.

Wait, that's not Mark Cuban! Are you sure? Well, we were fooled. So, it's not k.d. lang or Mark Cuban?

We just saw Cuban sporting those eyeglasses the other day.

Yes, it seems easier than ever to spot the woke among us: thick eyeglasses, unhealthy skin, and certain hairstyles. There's a look they tend to conform to. No matter how they're presenting themselves, woke is the wrong way to save the Democrat Party. 

Trump voters are fully on board, though.

Oh no! Not a wokenado!

Trump supporters are giddy about Democrats returning to the well of wokeness. It's unpopular and unsustainable. Americans just rejected woke at the ballot box by electing President-Elect Donald Trump. Democrats going into woke overdrive will just send the party over the cliff. That's a good thing! Just let us get our popcorn first.

