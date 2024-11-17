Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal

Fox News: 'Minnesota Election Judge Faces Felony Charges Over Accepting Unregistered Votes...
Eric V.  |  3:30 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Since Election Day, President-Elect Donald Trump has been busy. He has been rolling out nominations to fill his cabinet and other top administration positions and meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the transition of power. It's been a busy week for Trump and his transition team. 

Advertisement

On Saturday, Trump took a day off to attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A boy's night out, if you will. No politics or big speeches. Just a night out on the town in 'The Big Apple'.

Of course, Trump likes to make an entrance, and making his way to the ring-side seats at the UFC event was no exception.

Kid Rock's 'American Bad A*s' played as UFC President Dana White escorted Trump and his entourage, which included Elon Musk, Robert Kenedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Mike Johnson, into the arena. The sellout crowd greeted the newly elected president with a standing ovation and chants of 'USA.'  

Everyone was having a good time at the star-studded event.

Even Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones got in on the act. Jones put challenger Stipe Miocic down harder than Kamala's hopes and dreams on election night, and he celebrated by doing the "Trump Dance'.

The UFC is the reigning 'King of Combat Sports,' Dana White has built a highly competitive and entertaining product. UFC 309 was no exception. Everyone there, including Donald Trump, seemed to have a great time.

CBS News covered the event. Well, they covered Donald Trump's attendance at the event.

The left and the media that support them have learned nothing. The CBS News article is a perfect example.

They just can't seem to let it go.

A return to Madison Square Garden meant revisiting the place where a comedian caused an uproar at a Trump rally last month by likening Puerto Rico to a "floating island of garbage." Yet Trump continues to relish visits to New York, where he lived for decades, before moving to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

 That's the controversy? Really? Sure, the comment created 'An Uproar' for a day or so, mostly among the media and Harris campaign surrogates.  The attempts to make the comedian's comments stick to Trump would backfire spectacularly when Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as 'Garbage' in response to the joke. 

On Election Night, Trump would get 42 percent of the Hispanic vote. More than any Republican in decades and a ten percent improvement from the 32 percent he received in 2020.

He may not have won New York, but he did 11 points better there compared to 2020, as well. The improvement would go a long way to securing the popular vote.

Advertisement

None of that seems very controversial. In hindsight, one could argue that the MSG event was one of Trump's most successful rallies.

The CBS News article continued.

Trump is a longtime UFC enthusiast and frequent attendee of major fights. He made promoting hypermasculine tones a signature of his campaign — as he looked to further widen the gap among male voters between himself and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump and his top supporters embraced alpha-male terms and often accentuated them with vulgar and demeaning language.

What is an alpha male term? Is hypermasculine the same as toxicly masculine? 

While campaigning, Trump appeared frequently on podcasts, gaming platforms, and with key supporters who described a vote for Trump as a way to demonstrate true manliness. While Trump taped a podcast with Rogan, who himself has spoken about hypermasculinity, Harris failed to do a similar appearance, citing scheduling conflicts.

There's that hypermasculine word again. Is that the official replacement for toxic masculinity? Has there been a memo?

Advertisement

We're betting you'll have to wait at least four years to see that. 

Is betting hypermasculine? We're asking for a friend.

And that is the problem. The left lost in a big way and they can't grasp why that happened.

The left has learned nothing since Trump won by knockout on election night. Will they figure it out or will there be more electoral beatdowns in the future? We'll have to wait and see.

Was that too hypermasculine?

