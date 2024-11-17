NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong

Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:30 PM on November 17, 2024
Gene J. Puskar

A tenet of all of the things RFK has fought for is better ingredients in American food. He wonders why there are items allowed in our food supply banned in Europe and Canada. The NYT decided  to 'fact check' him in an effort to discredit him. 

Oh, so other than that, it's exactly the same.

So, Canada colors their cereal with blueberries and carrots, but the US uses arsenic, but other than that, what is the difference, really?

It's wild this got past at least four allegedly literate adults.

He's working with Donald Trump, though, so he must be scorned.

Journalism in the West is just committed to protecting Democrats at all costs. That's mostly the problem with it.

It's anything but factual.

It's a whole mess.

What a farce.

If they didn't, they should.

