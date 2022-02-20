Ottawa Police has a sad.

Seems they don’t want citizens calling their emergency line to complain about them acting like a bunch of Brown Shirts.

They had to know this wouldn’t go well for them, right?

That works.

Nope.

Before they showed up it was a lot of dancing, singing, bouncy houses and barbecues.

But don’t you dare call and complain.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Tags: CanadaFreedom ConvoyOttawa PoliceTrudeau

