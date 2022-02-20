Ottawa Police has a sad.

Seems they don’t want citizens calling their emergency line to complain about them acting like a bunch of Brown Shirts.

We know the events in #Ottawa are upsetting. Still, we’re asking people to stop calling critical emergency and operational phone lines to express displeasure about the police action to remove an unlawful assembly downtown. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 19, 2022

They had to know this wouldn’t go well for them, right?

The only people supporting you now on Twitter is paid bots in your replies 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 20, 2022

how about a fax instead? pic.twitter.com/L6ZxQ9q5vY — G (@stevensongs) February 20, 2022

That works.

There was no violence until you showed up. You are on the wrong side of history. Nobody is ever going to forget you following orders of a tyrannical leader. #CanadaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/dCg8ahjUnx — Savannah Critical Thinker (@BasedSavannah) February 20, 2022

Nope.

Before they showed up it was a lot of dancing, singing, bouncy houses and barbecues.

But don’t you dare call and complain.

The “events” are not upsetting – the actions of the Ottawa police on the other hand are absolutely reprehensible. That is why your phones are ringing off the hook. Do Better. — Len Jardine (@ljj58) February 20, 2022

You’re the baddies. — Brian (@PalmguyActual) February 19, 2022

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘Awww, bless your heart’: David Hogg getting all deep and edgy in tweet about truth does NOT go well, like at all

Suck it UP: Blue-check Jacobin ‘writer’ tries DESPERATELY (and fails hilariously) to pretend Justin Trudeau isn’t really on ‘the Left’

‘We’re COMING for them, all of them’: School board member freaks TF out when bada*s mom confronts her with maskless pics, STORMS out (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video