Rafael Mangual shared a scary story about his family’s trip to see Sesame Street Live at Madison Square Garden (MSG). He seems surprised at what decades of Leftist leadership has created in the Big Apple.

We took our son to watch @sesamestreet Live at @TheGarden tonight, and we were appalled by the scene outside the venue along 7th Avenue. Leaning addicts and other stone-faced characters (dealers?) blasting explitive-ridden rap from Bluetooth speakers cluttered the sidewalk… 1/ — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 20, 2022

On our way out, a loud drunk who seemed to be homeless was yelling obscenities. Outside the parking lot (I didn’t dare take a stroller on the subway at night) a few blocks away, a young homeless guy who seemed to be high walked right up alongside our stroller asking for cash. 2/ — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 20, 2022

Rafael should be asking himself why he wouldn’t dare take a stroller on the subway at night.

This issue is bigger than just one trip to see a show.

My wife—who’s heard me go on and on about the city’s growing crime and disorder problem—said she couldn’t believe how bad things had actually gotten, and didn’t feel safe the entire time we were outside. *In Midtown!* 3/ — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 20, 2022

On what was supposed to be a happy occasion, I found myself second-guessing our decision to venture into what used to be a much safer Midtown from the very moment we got out of our car. I spend a lot of time thinking and talking about serious violent crime… 4/ — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 20, 2022

… but disorder and the perception of how (un)safe the streets are matter, too. In addition to serious crime rising throughout the city, the subways are a shit show (sometimes both literally and figuratively), and the city’s outdoor public spaces seem to have been surrendered. 5/ — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 20, 2022

As these spaces become less orderly fewer and fewer pedestrians will feel secure in those spaces, leading more people to avoid them, which, in turn, will make those spaces even more vulnerable to crime and disorder. We’ve seen this show before, and it doesn’t end well. 6/6 — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) February 20, 2022

It is worse than the 1980’s and that is so hard to comprehend. It’s dirty, dangerous and the city is literally dying. pic.twitter.com/BCvWUYVjAZ — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 20, 2022

Cops are too busy looking through restaurant and bar windows for someone without a vax card or improperly wearing a mask. https://t.co/ks1aeKwqwI — CB (@ZCharlieBrown) February 20, 2022

