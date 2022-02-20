Rafael Mangual shared a scary story about his family’s trip to see Sesame Street Live at Madison Square Garden (MSG). He seems surprised at what decades of Leftist leadership has created in the Big Apple.

Hey, at least they make sure criminals are masked and vaxxed, right?

Sorry, cops are far too busy busting people for no vax cards to patrol outside MSG.

Keep going.

Rafael should be asking himself why he wouldn’t dare take a stroller on the subway at night.

This issue is bigger than just one trip to see a show.

Nope.

Priorities.

And yet you all keep voting for the same people.

Ding ding ding.

***

