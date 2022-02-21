Ted Cruz was very honest about Joe Biden’s failure with Russia (and most all things) on Sunday morning. Truth be told, he didn’t really say anything all that shocking or that most people didn’t already know about the guy who thinks he’s still a senator.

Even his supporters know it … Biden is a disaster.

There are still Americans stranded in Afghanistan FFS.

So explaining that he’s sucking wind in Russia is not all that shocking:

Joe Biden's weakness, recklessness, and surrender have emboldened Putin to put Europe on the verge of war. pic.twitter.com/uhQ7kEAhtj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 20, 2022

Seems Eric Swalwell couldn’t deal with Ted’s honesty about Biden, but instead of debating the senator about any of his points, Fang-Banger went after Ted’s wife.

This is an elected official? Really, California?

Ted Cruz’s weakness, recklessness, and surrender have emboldened Trump to keep attacking his wife. https://t.co/c8WpHGhsRb — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 20, 2022

Eric Swalwell’s ignorance, flatulence, and banging of a Chinese spy have emboldened us all to make fun of him forever.

Twitchy says thanks, Eric.

Wait, serious question… why are you tweeting insults like this from your representative account…? You can’t do that from a personal account…? — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) February 21, 2022

Because he’s a toad.

A nutless, sad little troll who dropped out of the Democrat presidential primary so fast we almost forgot he tried to run in the first place. Remember when he begged people to give him a dollar instead of buying a bag of chips?

You really need to up your troll game, the same joke for 6 years, I think it has run its course. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 21, 2022

It’s not even a joke, it’s just mean.

What was that about recklessness, Mr. Fang Fang bang bang? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 21, 2022

Wow, what an utterly unserious man you are. You don't belong in a position of power if you think this is a valid comparison. A man in your position should take the threat of war seriously. — pete Liberate Canada from Tyranny! 1258 (@pete1258) February 21, 2022

You got caught in a honeypot, traitor. You are not qualified to talk about any other politician. Ever. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) February 21, 2022

That plus his FART heard ’round the world.

Yup.

***

