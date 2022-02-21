VP Kamala Harris really did a bang-up job on her trip to Ukraine.

SO KIDDING.

She did what she always does, she embarrassed herself, and her country.

Imagine if just once she went in knowing what she was talking about … crazy, right?

From Politico:

Harris got tangled in her answers. “The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence,” she said. “But let’s also recognize the unique nature of the sanctions that we have outlined. These are some of the greatest sanctions, if not the strongest that we’ve ever issued, as I articulated yesterday. It is directed at institutions — in particular, financial institutions — and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the Russian economy. And their government.”

Tangled in her answers.

Riiiiight.

She just has no flipping idea what the Hell she’s talking about and she never has. This is what you get when you hire someone based on their sex and color.

We made a similar, upside-down face.

Heh.

The rumors about Harris refusing to read her briefing books appear to be true https://t.co/XhV8MYMhzV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 20, 2022

That or she’s just not bright enough to grasp what it is she’s talking about. Maybe she should just stick with lying about SCOTUS nominees for political gain, that’s about all she knows how to do very well. PLEASE NOTE we avoided a joke about Mayor Willie Brown when talking about what he knows how to do.

Except we just sorta made that joke, didn’t we?

Our bad.

Every time I think she can't get any worse at her job, she proves me wrong. — Dave Enjoys Schwarbombs! (@bfmva7xsp) February 20, 2022

She is impressively bad at it.

True story.

There is a time for things like this and that time is apparently every day. — Random Old Guy (@GerryDales) February 20, 2022

Ha.

“We need to look ahead to the future, and in the future we will do what needs to be done in the future, when the future happens” – Harris (probably) — Whose a pretty girl (@pooperprincess) February 21, 2022

Something like that.

***

