VP Kamala Harris really did a bang-up job on her trip to Ukraine.

SO KIDDING.

She did what she always does, she embarrassed herself, and her country.

Imagine if just once she went in knowing what she was talking about … crazy, right?

From Politico:

Harris got tangled in her answers. “The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence,” she said. “But let’s also recognize the unique nature of the sanctions that we have outlined. These are some of the greatest sanctions, if not the strongest that we’ve ever issued, as I articulated yesterday. It is directed at institutions — in particular, financial institutions — and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the Russian economy. And their government.”

Tangled in her answers.

Riiiiight.

She just has no flipping idea what the Hell she’s talking about and she never has. This is what you get when you hire someone based on their sex and color.

Trending

We made a similar, upside-down face.

Heh.

That or she’s just not bright enough to grasp what it is she’s talking about. Maybe she should just stick with lying about SCOTUS nominees for political gain, that’s about all she knows how to do very well. PLEASE NOTE we avoided a joke about Mayor Willie Brown when talking about what he knows how to do.

Except we just sorta made that joke, didn’t we?

Our bad.

She is impressively bad at it.

True story.

Ha.

Something like that.

***

Related:

Fang-Banger Eric Swalwell puts yet ANOTHER quarter in the d*ck-punching machine with nasty swipe at Ted Cruz’s wife

‘Hating the national anthem is SO 2016’: Blue-check, self-proclaimed ‘wypipologist’ Michael Harriot DRAGGED for his racist AF poll

Elections have consequences –> Blue-check shares scary story in thread about taking his family to a show at Madison Square Garden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala HarrisPutinRussiaUkraine

Recommended Twitchy Video