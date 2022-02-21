The Atlantic is really trying to do its part to remind us why nobody should bother reading The Atlantic … ever.

Nice of them to at least be honest about why they’re still pushing mask mandates, and it has nothing to do with science or public health.

Apparently, mask mandates reflect ‘communities’ goals.’

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

They actually changed it because apparently the first one just wasn't showing enough contempt. pic.twitter.com/Qowy3iiXKC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2022

What he said.

They changed it because they somehow thought the right headline was better than the left. So many journos are morons. — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) February 21, 2022

This is an insult to morons EVERYWHERE.

I read that as “They only need to align with communists’ goals” the first time. lol — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 21, 2022

And that’s really and truly what they’re saying.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” —Orwell — SF Lean (@saturnofinance) February 21, 2022

Scary times we’re living in, folks.

The Atlantic just demonstrated this is simply a new take on “it takes a village” and “community organizer” – they never learn. — TWA (@Karl_n_Kurt_GSP) February 21, 2022

Nope, and the people who read their nonsense and worse VOTE for that nonsense will never learn either. You know there are people nodding their heads like good little automotons who CARE SO MUCH about their community they’re willing to torment people who refuse to follow their rules.

They misspelled communist goals. — Michael Mosley (@Mike_Mosley) February 21, 2022

So now the party that pretended to be all about "the science" is completely disregarding it to the point of embracing the illogical? — KayS (@SauersKays) February 21, 2022

Their ‘science’ conveniently lines up with their agenda.

See abortion.

Cant spell the "community" without commie. — TJDMCR – 716 OG (@TJDMCR) February 21, 2022

"From my perspective, the main benefit is not so much the masking itself, but the message to society that this wave is not yet over,” — Baby It's Convoy Outside 🐦 (@sodagrrl) February 21, 2022

That is sooooooooooo strange. Can you imagine media like @TheAtlantic existing decades ago? They would have been considered a joke! — Nobody_really (@Type_ur_name) February 21, 2022

From the people that keep saying "The science is settled". Apparently, the science doesn't make sense and they are OK with that… — TexasTrader (@TexasDeltaHedge) February 21, 2022

Ah the party of science! — cpat (@calbeep) February 21, 2022

Not exactly an endorsement of science or critical thinking. — Vincent Scarafino (@vscarafi) February 21, 2022

But this is The Atlantic we’re talking about … so there’s that.

***

Related:

‘YEAH, that’s the ticket’! Blue-check DRAGGED over pathetic thread claiming GOP won in VA because of ‘MUH RACISM’ messaging

‘You just want to date him!’ AOC whining ‘make it make sense’ when trying DESPERATELY to play the victim with Tucker Carlson goes SO wrong

‘Maybe I can have a cookie …’ Elon Musk’s response after Elizabeth Warren screeches about his paying zero taxes is LEGEND

Recommended Twitchy Video